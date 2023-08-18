Entertainment

The first mansion Rihanna lived in after moving to Beverly Hills is up for sale

An old Beverly Hills mansion that used to belong to Rihanna was sold for much less than its owners expected

old house of Beverly Hills in which he lived Rihanna It changed owners from 2009 until 2011, when it was known that it was sold. $15,000,000 dollars,

residential property john legend And chrissy teigenThe Barbadian was very special to the interpreter, as it was the first place she lived after arriving in the region.

The new owner is attached to a unit jeremy troxelFounder of the law firm Troxel Lie, who took it over after reaching a financial settlement with its previous owners.

The previous owners were Sheldon and Merrill Elman, a Canadian couple who acquired the property in 2021. $16,800,000 dollarsSo in less than two years, he posted a loss of almost $2,000,000.

The mansion, which is distributed over two floors, is an extension of 8,500 Sq.ft.Rados, with seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

It also has other rooms including lobby, kitchen, dining room, dining room, living room, main room, piano room, TV room, cinema room, gym, balcony.

Outside it has a terrace, extensive green areas, a swimming pool with a spa area, a barbeque area, a bonfire, a pergola, beautiful views of the valley, among other facilities.

