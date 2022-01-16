the first mods already available – Nerd4.life

The version PC from God of War already has its firsts mod. It is a doomed fate for the games that come out on the freest platform in the video game market, recently also touched on Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade and countless other games.

Of course, the first mods of God of War do not go very deep and are limited to tweaking some aspects of the game, in particular the graphics, but not only. For example right now the most downloaded mod is called GOD OF WAR 4 PC FULL MODDED SAVE and it is simply a save of the PS4 version brought to PC, which unlocks practically all the contents of the game, including the New Game +.

Another very downloaded mod is Odin – Reshade, which is a mod that retouchs colors, contrasts and sharpness. Finally, we report a mod that adds compatibility with Windows 7, the old Microsoft operating system that many do not want to abandon. Note that the mod does add compatibility with Windows 7/8 / 8.1, but eliminates the one with Windows 10 and 11, this is to say that, as always when it comes to mods, install them at your own risk, because they could have some side effects.

For now, scrolling through the list of God of War mods released on Nexus Mods, you notice that there is no new content added or substantial changes. However it is really very early, moreover for a game difficult to modify in the absence of dedicated development tools provided by the developers.