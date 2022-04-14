The first “NFT Tweet” sold for $2.9 million is resold for just $277

Today we have a clear example of what an NFT meanswhich is basically making money with speculationWell, if you’re lucky of course.

The context is that in its day an NFT was created from the first tweet of the founder of Twitter, jack dorseywhich was bought in March 2021 by a crypto entrepreneur of Iranian origin, who paid $2.9 million for the dubious pleasure of having this milestone reflected in NTF form.

A year later, the businessman has valued his NFT at $48 millionto later, “curiously”, announce that he would sell it at auction with the excuse that when it exceeded the figure of the 25 million dollars He was going to allocate 50% of his proceeds to charity. What he did not know is that the auction was settled with only seven offerswhere the lowest was just 6 dollars (0.0019 Ethereum), and the highest was $277 (0.09 ETH), basically $48 million less than what he estimated his NFT cost.

Obviously, after reselling it at that price, he canceled the auction and complained, indicating that despite the fact that the term had expired, that if he received a “good deal i may take it, or i may never sell it“. Obviously, the stupid face has not been removed by anyone, making it clear that the only one who made money he was the one who created the NFT (the owner of the tweet), while the buyer has sought to resell the NFT a year later for 20 times what it cost and has not actually been offered even 0.01% of what he actually paid for it.

via: Coindesk