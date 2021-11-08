the first offers are already online

That the Amazon Black Friday would have started well before November 26 (last Friday of the month, the traditional date of the start of discounts in America) it was already clear to everyone for some time but now we have the official: Amazon has announced that from today, Monday 8 November, it begins its “Early Black Friday“. That is the Early Black Friday that we have all been waiting for to shop online with massive discounts.









AND “massive“It is not an exaggeration: you can easily reach 40% price cuts with many offers in all product sectors present on Bezos’ e-commerce. As usual, discounts on technological products and, in particular, on those of Amazon itself. Smartphones and tablets of all brands are already on sale, as well as the entire line of smart speaker Amazon Echo e smart display Amazon Echo Show, but also Smart TV And soundbar. All that remains is to look for the best offers to make a real bargain. We have already found some of them.

Black Friday Amazon: smartphones on sale

Of smartphone already on sale for Amazon’s early Black Friday there are already a lot of them, especially if we search among third-party sellers. Here are the most interesting.

Xiaomi 11T 5G – 6.67 inch display – Mediatek Dimensity 1200-Ultra – 8/256 GB version

Samsung Galaxy A52s – 6.5 inch display – Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G – 6/128 GB version

Realme GT Master Edition – 6.43 inch display – Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G – 6/128 GB version

OPPO A16 – 6.52 inch display – MediaTek Helio G35 – 4/648 GB version

Black Friday Amazon: the Echoes on sale

Offers on smart speakers Amazon Echo, on Amazon smart displays Echo Show and on the keys Fire TV started a few days ago, on the occasion of the birthday of the digital assistant Alexa. Here’s what we can buy at a big discount.

Amazon Echo Dot – Third generation

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Amazon Echo Show 8 – Second generation

Black Friday Amazon: Smart TVs on sale

We point out that also on many Top brand smart TVs very interesting discounts have already arrived. Here are a few.

Hisense 50AE7000F – Ultra HD 4K 50 inches

Philips 58PUS7855 – Ultra HD 4K 58 inches

Samsung QE65Q65AAUXZT – QLED Ultra HD 4K 65 inches

Black Friday Amazon: discounted soundbars

Finally, we end this roundup of discounted products for Amazon’s Early Black Friday with some very interesting ones soundbar.

LG SP2W Soundbar – 2.1 channels, 100W

Sony HT-S20R Soundbar – 5.1 channels, 400W

Yamaha YAS-209 soundbar – 2.1 channels, 200W