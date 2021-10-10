the first official shot in the role of the character [FOTO]

Timothée Chalamet shared a first look of his version of Willy Wonka as a young man in the next prequel from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Wonka.

The actor of Call me by your name And Dunes has spread the image on Twitter and the shot comes directly from the set of the film which has a release date set for the March 17, 2023.

There Warner Bros. recently revealed the cast of the film and announced the start of filming. In addition to Chalamet, the list of actors involved also includes Rowan Atkinson, Keegan Michael-Key, Jim Carter, Mathew Baynton, Olivia Colman, Tom Davis, Simon Farnaby, Rich Fulcher, Sally Hawkins, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Paterson Joseph, Calah Lane, Matt Lucas, Colin O’Brien, Natasha Rothwell, Rakhee Thakrar and Ellie White.

The film will be directed by the director of Paddington Paul King and many of the actors, including Davis, Farnaby, Hawking, Lucas, and Holdbrook-Smith, have all appeared in at least one Paddington. The screenplay is signed by Simon Rich, while David Heyman, well-known producer of the saga of Harry Potter, from Fantastic Beasts and the bear movies themselves Paddington, will produce the feature for Heyday Films. Luke Kelly will join him as producer and Michael Siegel will serve as executive producer.

Wonka will serve as a prequel to the novel by Roald Dahl of 1964 Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The two previous Warner Bros. film adaptations on Wonka’s affairs are Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factoryfrom 1971, starring Gene Wilder, And The Chocolate Factory by Tim Burton of 2005, played by Johnny Depp.

New adaptations from Roald Dahl on Netflix are coming soon, both on the film and TV series front. A new TV series inspired by The Chocolate Factory it will be directed, for example, by Taika Waititi, who will also be busy writing and producing it for the streaming giant. Recently, from the pages of the writer, a new adaptation from Witches by Robert Zemeckis, starring Anne Hathaway.

Photo: Lisa Maree Williams / Getty Images; MovieStills

