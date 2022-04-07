The first OLED iPad has a release date: 2024

The first OLED iPad will be a reality in 2024, Apple has already designated the company that will provide the panels with their respective supply plan.

A new report from The Elec indicates that China-based BOE Technology is preparing to supply OLED displays that would be destined for the iPad. It will be until 2024 when we can see the first iPad with an OLED screen after a long time getting used to seeing it with an IPS LCD panel.

iPad OLED will not arrive until 2024 but it will be worth the wait

It is not the first time that there has been talk of an OLED iPad, in fact, it was planned for this year as we discussed in this article. Since there is a record in the Apple rumor mill, before we found out [los planes de colocar retroiluminación miniLED](https://ipadizate.com/ipad/ipad-pro-2020-a14x-mini-led-y-una-conexion-sorpresa). This landed with the iPad Pro and later with the latest MacBook Pro. Currently, the OLED panel is used in the iPhone (from the X) to the present day, except for the iPhone XR and 11. It is also present in the Apple Watch and was the first product to have this type of panel.

Regarding the supply of OLED screens, the construction of a production line is contemplated in a factory in Sichuan province, China. The production line will be Gen 8.6 and the factory B16. This company intends to compete with Samsung and LG in the production of OLED panels for iPad and MacBook.

Gen 6 production lines will be usedmostly, for panels dedicated to the iPad before debuting the Gen 8.5 lineup for other devices. On the other hand, it is worth noting that BOE is in the testing phase of an OLED technology in a tandem of two batteries, that is, they work simultaneously. If this technology is applied, we could speak of a better durability and brightness since they are devices that are used longerthe iPad and the MacBook, compared to an iPhone or an Apple Watch.

From miniLED to OLED, which devices will be chosen?

The Elec claims that The first OLED iPads will be presented in 2024 and will be in 11 and 12.9-inch models. Apple has already made a choice and the iPad Pro will be the first to move to the new screen.

Despite the fact that Apple launched a new iPad Air, the brand’s strategy is clear, to follow a segmentation line that allows differentiating the capabilities and functions of each device, in this case from the iPad line that is very broad and it is good to know what is the best purchase option for a user’s needs.

