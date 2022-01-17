the first online restock of 2022 arrives on the GameStop website. Here are all the details!

The long awaited moment has finally come! The first PlayStation 5 restock of 2022 from GameStop is here! Indeed, we must say that as of yesterday morning part of the stocks were already available by surprise for bookings at points of sale throughout Italy.

But on Wednesday afternoon it will be there a new PlayStation 5 Standard restock that will be available as a bundle. At the moment it is not yet known what this bundle will contain, but it is easy to assume that it is similar to the one proposed in the stores, i.e. consisting of consoles, second controller, Call of Duty Vanguard, Battlefield 2042 and headphones. We will update the news as soon as possible, when we have more details on the content.

The PlayStation 5 bundle will be available for purchase exclusively online on the afternoon of Wednesday 19 January 2022, during the new episode of GameStop TV which will be broadcast starting at 16:00. So at a random time between 4pm and 6pm there will be the PlayStation 5 drop.

The link is already active. You can follow the live broadcast and check the availability of the drop at this address, just refresh the page as soon as the availability of the drop is announced.

Wednesday’s GameStop TV episode will be dedicated to the Uncharted saga. Which is about to land on PlayStation 5 in just a few weeks, along with the release of the film in cinemas. You can already pre-order a copy of the game at this address, and be sure it will arrive at your home as early as January 28th.

Stay connected with us for more updates on Wednesday’s drop.

Source: GameStop