the first opinions have fallen, Dwayne Johnson has the potential to save DC

Expected at the turn, Warner and DC Comics hope to restore their image with the upcoming release of black adamwith in showcase Dwayne Johnson in the title role. More, it is the actor who seems to have the keys of the shop in hand. While the preview of the film has just taken place, the journalists were able to give their first opinions, andt they are positive.

dwayne Johnson, new showcase of DC Comics?

While we detail you in our columns this been the issues currently facing Warner Bros. through the laborious establishment of its DCEUthe upcoming release of black adam with Dwayne Johnson serves as major marketing coup to restore the image of DC Comics.

We remember that in August, on the occasion of the cancellation of the release of BatgirlWarner had explained itself by announcing a new restructuring plan for its DCEU through its figureheads, and wanting take inspiration from Marvel and its MCU. And it seems that the actor Dwayne Johnson is one of them. The American actor is bankable, he enjoys a very big influence in Hollywood. Moreover, it seems to turn into a real decision maker and influencer within Marvel’s rival.

Very positive reviews

In any case, this is what he hinted recently at the microphone of variety : “The idea is to move in the right direction and grow the DC Universe. I’m here to help in every way, and that includes finding the right leader, or leaders.”

through the words of Dwayne Johnson and the current context within the DC team, it is useless to advance by saying that black adam has great ambitions, and represents a pivotal moment for Warner Bros. That falls good, the first reviews of the film have fallen, one week before its release in cinemas.

An audience of lucky people and journalists was able viewed the film at the American world premiere. And their reviews are very positive.

#BlackAdam is DC’s most action-packed film to date. It’s a non-stop thrill ride that is all about spectacle, and it knows it. Ther3 is barely anytime to breathe, or even talk. @TheRock is a perfect Black Adam, plus Pierce Brosnon is a standout. The film will leave fans buzzing! pic.twitter.com/HxCYYNw71w October 13, 2022

Black Adam is the most action-packed DC film to date. It’s a film of thrills, he gives everything for the show and he knows it. There is no dead time, neither to breathe nor to discuss. The Rock is a perfect Black Adam and Pierce Brosnan is outstanding. The film will surely mark the fans. “

DC’s #BlackAdam ROCKS! Tons of action, characters you’re instantly invested in & terrific pacing. Dwayne Johnson finds a great balance in being threatening & badass, but also empathetic. Especially loved Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman & Pierce Brosnan’s Doctor Fate. More JSA movies please! pic.twitter.com/YSCco9zYA3 October 13, 2022

DC’s Black Adam rocks! Lots of action, characters you instantly get attached to and a steady pace. Dwayne Johnson strikes the right balance between being menacing, badass, but also empathetic. I particularly liked Aldis Hodge in Hawkman and Pierce Brosnan in Doctor Fate. More movies with the JSA please.

Black Adam is everything that I hoped it would be and more. A Snyder-esque antihero spectacle that delivers big action and impressive set pieces. Dwayne Johnson transforms into Black Adam, a role that he was born to play. Centineo & Swindell are so damn fun to watch. #BlackAdam pic.twitter.com/V1tY0liyph October 13, 2022

Black Adam is everything I hoped he would be and more. An anti-heroic spectacle worthy of Snyder, with action and impressive set elements. Dwayne Johnson transforms into Black Adam, a role he was born to play. Centineo and Swindell are great fun to watch.

I have seen #BlackAdam! This was one of my most anticipated films of the year, and it did not disappoint. The action sequences were incredible, especially the ones with the JSA. The Rock crushes it as Black Adam. The film’s end left me with high hopes for the future of the DCEU. pic.twitter.com/vd0Zy35lWT October 13, 2022

I saw Black Adam! It was one of my most anticipated movies of the year, and it didn’t disappoint. The action sequences were amazing, especially the ones with the JSA. The Rock crushes him as Black Adam. The ending of the film left me with high hopes for the future of the DCEU.

#BlackAdam is built on some epic, non-stop action. It made me want a sequel with a smoother story immediately. When it moves, it’s a straight shot of adrenaline. The characters are dope, especially Teth-Adam and Doctor Fate. It’s a bad-ass movie. pic.twitter.com/XeMFgcB3OG October 13, 2022

Black Adam is built on epic, non-stop action. It made me want a sequel with a more flowing story immediately. When it moves, it’s a real adrenaline rush. The characters are great, especially Teth-Adam and Doctor Fate. It’s a tough guy movie.

#BlackAdam isn’t perfect but the potential is there. The script lacks character depth and while @TheRock looks the part, leaves a lot to be desired. Dr. Fate & Hawkman steal the show as the perfect duo. Ultimately, the big hero scenes are badass yet it fails on the story. pic.twitter.com/D2tt21Dhax October 13, 2022

Black Adam isn’t perfect, but the potential is there. The script lacks depth and personality and The Rock is physically cut out for the role, but everything leaves something to be desired. Doctor Fate and Hawkman steal the show and form a perfect duo. On arrival, the heroic scenes are terrible, but the story isn’t up to snuff

.@TheRock is terrific in #BlackAdam, which includes a hearty amount of real world touchstones (most affecting is it reinforces the need for heroes in bleak times). Director Juame Collet-Serra lays out building blocks for a larger, grand universe. Action is lively & BIG in scale. pic.twitter.com/pDBkSHRDrI October 13, 2022

The Rock is terrible in Black Adam; the film includes a lot of real-world references (most touchingly, it illustrates the need for heroes in those dark times). Director Jaume Collet-Serra lays the broad foundations of an enormous, gigantic universe. Live action on a large scale.

Very sustained rhythm, endearing characters, a Dwayne Johnson fit and very believable, as is Pierce Brosnan in his role as Doctor Fate. Opinions are almost unanimous. It is true that through the official trailer released last September and the short extract that we could see recently on a post-twitter of Dwayne Johnson himself, action seems to be at the heart of the project.

Here is the synopsis of the film: “Close five millennia after receiving superpowers from the ancient gods – and being imprisoned in the process –Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) is freed from his earthly grave, ready to exercise its own justice in the modern world…”

On your side ? Are you hyped by the next DC Comics movie? Feel free to share your impressions in the comments.