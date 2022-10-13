the first opinions on the film with The Rock have fallen

The first opinions on black adamthe new DC superhero movie starring Dwayne Johnson have fallen.

While the eternal debate around the maturity of the content offered by DC and Marvel continues again and again (basically DC is for adults and Marvel for children), the publisher of Superman and Warner decided a few years ago already, to adapt on the big screen the story of Black Adam, the perfect archetype of the dark and tortured character, in short, the anti-hero par excellence.

By choosing Dwayne Johnson to take on the features of Black Adam, Warner perceived the marketing potential of The Rock, undoubtedly the most beautiful commercial emblem of Hollywood with Tom Cruise currently. With him, black adam is supposed to save Warner and DC. Some presumptuous allegations, but which could be confirmed saw the first notices that popped up on Twitter after the US world premiere. Tweet review.

DC’s #BlackAdam ROCKS! Tons of action, characters you’re instantly invested in & terrific pacing. Dwayne Johnson finds a great balance in being threatening & badass, but also empathetic. Especially loved Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman & Pierce Brosnan’s Doctor Fate. More JSA movies please! pic.twitter.com/YSCco9zYA3 —Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) October 13, 2022

“DC’s Black Adam rocks!” Lots of action, characters you instantly get attached to and a steady pace. Dwayne Johnson strikes the right balance between being menacing, badass, but also empathetic. I particularly liked Aldis Hodge in Hawkman and Pierce Brosnan in Doctor Fate. More movies with the JSA please. » Eric Davis- Fandango

#BlackAdam is DC’s most action-packed film to date. It’s a non-stop thrill ride that is all about spectacle, and it knows it. Ther3 is barely anytime to breathe, or even talk. @TheRock is a perfect Black Adam, plus Pierce Brosnon is a standout. The film will leave fans buzzing! pic.twitter.com/HxCYYNw71w — Ben Rolph / TheDCTVshow @LFF (@TheDCTVshow) October 13, 2022

“Black Adam is the most action-packed DC film to date. It’s a film of thrills, he gives everything for the show and he knows it. There is no dead time, neither to breathe nor to discuss. The Rock is a perfect Black Adam and Pierce Brosnan is outstanding. The film will surely mark the fans. » Ben Rolph – Discussing Movie

Dwayne Johnson cut commercially and physically for this role

#BlackAdam is a worthy new piece of the DC puzzle, but not the savior it promised. A surprising compressed timeline keeps the action exciting & pace propulsive, but also turns its many (many) themes, plots, & characters into fancy window dressing. It’s messy in a watchable way. pic.twitter.com/uwZUb2hbiM — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) October 13, 2022

“Black Adam is a worthy piece of the DC puzzle, but not the heralded savior. The amazingly compressed storytelling keeps the action exciting and the pace fast, but also turns its plots, themes, and characters into showcases of luxury. It’s a pleasant chaos to follow. » Germain Lussier – Gizmodo

Had to go through metal detectors for the Black Adam NY screening. Pity it’s bad – no emotional depth, zero sense of peril for the main character and dull CGI battles. #BlackAdam pic.twitter.com/gUjxHy1oUO — Sean Keane (@SpectacularSean) October 13, 2022

“I had to go through metal detectors to attend the screening of Black Adam in New York. Too bad the movie is so bad, no psychological depth, no fear felt for the character and boring CGI fights. » Sean Kane – CNET

Doctor Fate, apparently one of the attractions of the film

.@TheRock is terrific in #BlackAdam, which includes a hearty amount of real world touchstones (most affecting is it reinforces the need for heroes in bleak times). Director Juame Collet-Serra lays out building blocks for a larger, grand universe. Action is lively & BIG in scale. pic.twitter.com/pDBkSHRDrI — My Scary Name *is* Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) October 13, 2022

“The Rock is terrible in Black Adam; the film includes a lot of real-world references (most touchingly, it illustrates the need for heroes in those dark times). Director Jaume Collet-Serra lays the broad foundations of an enormous, gigantic universe. Lively, large-scale action.” Courtney Howard- variety

#BlackAdam struggles to find its footing at first but once the Justice Society enters it becomes more fun to watch. Dwayne Johnson’s anti-hero presents an intriguing new dynamic to the DCEU. Solid visual effects. Weak villain. Post-credits scene got the biggest reaction of all. pic.twitter.com/qbVmWkYLjv — Matt Neglia @NYFF (@NextBestPicture) October 13, 2022

“Black Adam struggles to find his feet initially, but once the Justice Society arrives, he becomes more fun to watch. Anti-hero Dwayne Johnson introduces an intriguing new dynamic to the DCEU. Solid visual effects. A ridiculous villain. This post-credits scene is going to generate huge reactions from fans.” Matt Neglia – Next Best Picture

A film according to the statements with frenetic action or without neurons

Black Adam is everything that I hoped it would be and more. A Snyder-esque antihero spectacle that delivers big action and impressive set pieces. Dwayne Johnson transforms into Black Adam, a role that he was born to play. Centineo & Swindell are so damn fun to watch. #BlackAdam pic.twitter.com/V1tY0liyph — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) October 13, 2022

“Black Adam fulfills all the hopes we had and more. A Snyder-esque anti-heroic spectacle that offers plenty of action with impressive sets. Dwayne Johnson metamorphoses into Black Adam, he was born for this role. Centineo and Swindell are damn fun to see.” Scott Menzel- We Live Entertainment

#BlackAdam isn’t perfect but the potential is there. The script lacks character depth and while @TheRock looks the part, leaves a lot to be desired. Dr. Fate & Hawkman steal the show as the perfect duo. Ultimately, the big hero scenes are badass yet it fails on the story. pic.twitter.com/D2tt21Dhax — Anthony – The Movie Podcast (@AJJetset) October 13, 2022

“Black Adam isn’t perfect, but the potential is there. The script lacks depth and personality and The Rock is physically cut out for the role, but everything leaves something to be desired. Doctor Fate and Hawkman steal the show and form a perfect duo. On arrival, the heroic scenes are terrible, but the story isn’t up to snuff. » Anthony- The Movie Podcast

Soon the clash of the titans?

These partly mixed returns underline the physical performance of Dwayne Johnson and the action carried out at first sight, drum beating. However, reading some comments, we can especially fear a brainless feature film without real depth, an almost constant in superhero films in recent years. To get an opinion, Dwayne Johnson gives us see you on October 19, 2022 for the release of black adam.