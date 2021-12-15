The first Oppo folding is small, compact and closes completely, with no gaps or spaces

“Developing our first leaflet took four hard years of work and we went through six different prototypes“. So OPPO described to us, before showing it to us, the new Find N, the first folding of the company, and the first impression we had at the first image was a bit disarming.

“Four years to make a phone that’s identical to the Galaxy Fold?“Seeing the form factor chosen, actually, the first impression is that of having in front of a folding version similar to the well-known Fold by Samsung.

In reality, and you understand it only if you look at the dimensions, OPPO has followed the philosophy of the Fold, internal screen and external screen, but she managed to develop a different product and to make it so is the aspect ratio of the panels used.

We have always said it: the usability of the folding is linked to the aspect ratio of the screens, and OPPO for the first time has managed to insert a screen inside which, when opened, has a landscape aspect ratio, therefore horizontal. We are in front of an 8.4: 9, so it is almost a square, but it is still seen by the operating system as a horizontal screen.

The 7.1 ”internal screen is an LTPO OLED with a variable refresh rate from 1 to 120 Hz, with a touch screen sampling rate raised to 1 kHz and with a peak brightness of 1000 nits, adjustable to 10,240 different levels.

The weak point of the folding, it is known, is the internal screen that shows the “fold”: according to OPPO they managed to find a perfect match between the homemade “Flexion” hinge and the new Flexion Ultra Tin Glass, only 0.03 mm thick and a resistance to creases far superior to that of any other folding.

The company assures, but as always everything must be verified, that the screen can be folded 200,000 times without breaking and with a fold that is decidedly less visible than that of other products on the market. OPPO speaks of fold that is seen 80% less, and we do not understand how it is possible to quantify such a data but we take it for granted.

The novelty, however, is the particular hinge made with 136 components that once the smartphone is closed does not leave the small space that Samsung leaves between the two screens: Find N closes completely.

If the internal screen is a 7.1 “, the external one is a small 5.49″ in 18: 9 format, and this suggests how small the OPPO folding is compared to many other foldable ones: the external screen of the Samsung Fold 3 is 6.2 ” .

No compromises with regard to cameras: the main sensor is a 50 megapixel Sony IMX766 CMOS with F1.8 OIS optics, the super wide a 16 megapixel F2.2 Sony IMX481 and the tele a 13 megapixel F2.4 3x.

Thanks to the hinge that is free, you can decide the inclination, the device can be placed open on a table and the same shape works as a support, in practice an integrated tripod.

This means that you can, for example, capture Timelapse, high exposure night photos and even star trails by simply placing the phone on a surface, open at 90 °.

Covered in Gorilla Glass Victus OPPO Find N will be sold in three colors: black, white and purple. Inside, even if it is now a constant for all flagships, we find a Snapdragon 888 with 8 or 12 GB of RAM, 256 or 512 GB of USF 3.1 for storage and a two-cell battery of 4500 mAh. Fast charging is 33 watts, and there is wireless charging at 15 watts and reverse wireless charging up to 10 watts. The biometric sensor is on the side, in the power button, and the audio is stereo.

If the smart glasses announced yesterday are unlikely to arrive in Italy, this leaflet could arrive in the course of 2022.

The price, but for reference only, is ¥ 7699 – € 1073 for the 8GB + 256GB version and ¥ 8999 – € 1255 for the 12GB + 512GB version. This is obviously a conversion, indicative prices, but OPPO has set itself the goal of being able to bring folding technology to an increasingly large number of people and we would not be surprised at a very aggressive price, even on the European market.