The first part of the main mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope opened and fixed

Today we wrote about how engineers on Earth do not have the ability to follow the opening of the James Webb space telescope through cameras. This was not a problem. To follow the various phases there are a multitude of sensors on board that have allowed us to arrive at the almost complete opening of the structure. One of the last steps took place in these minutes.

At 14:48 on January 6, Italian time, the radiator was opened which lasted 15 minutes. This is positioned behind it main mirror and allows to cool the sensor part to allow to correctly detect the infrared. Today, however, it was time for another big step. Finally we are very close to the completion of the main mirror, which had been folded into three parts to be inserted inside the fairings of the Ariane 5 rocket departed on 25 December from the European spaceport. The iconic shape made from the golden hexagons is almost complete. However, it will take about 6 months to see the first image, as repeated by the engineers “there is no hurry”.

The main mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope takes shape

According to the NASA blog, the first part of the main mirror of the JWST it was opened with four non-explosive actuators and locked in place. It is a portion formed by three hexagonal segments in beryllium covered with a very thin layer of 1000Å gold (which allows for the best reflection of infrared rays). The total area is approximately 25 m2 bringing the total gold used to 48.25 grams. In turn the gold layer is covered with silicon oxide (glass) to protect it from micrometeorites.

The process started involving the left side part started at 14:36 ​​today and lasted until 20:11 (Italian time) when the engineers confirmed the opening and locking in place. In reality, the opening operations last only a few minutes, the remaining time is linked to making sure (through the sensors) that everything is actually in position and locked. Tomorrow there will be the opening of the right side of the main mirror of the JWST. Given the importance of the event the NASA decided to broadcast live images from the mission control center starting at 3:00 pm.

The James Webb space telescope it is getting closer and closer to the mirror calibration phase and to the cooling of the sensor part. As written above, it will take some time as the arrangement of the various segments can only take place one part at a time. There are seven actuators for each segment (one central, six lateral) and they are controlled by a rear board. The structure is then composed of 18 hexagons of just under 1.4 meters in diameter which together form a 6.5 meter mirror. These are of considerable size, never seen before on a space telescope and much larger than those of Hubble.

