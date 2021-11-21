The first patch of GTA Trilogy has really arrived, here are all the improvements

The launch of GTA Trilogy – The Definitive Edition it was decidedly turbulent and even in the following days the Rockstar Games title certainly did not rack up successes.

The remastered trilogy of the old chapters was indeed targeted by the fatal wrath of the fans, who have complained about several not indifferent problems, probably children of a approach to the title too negligent by the software house.

The disaster of the first few weeks was so evident and impossible to hide that it was followed by a drastic collapse in Rockstar shares.

Many have also compared the latest re-release of the old trilogy to the recent fiasco involving Cyberpunk 2077, a highly anticipated title.

The situation around the game has become decidedly delicate and hot, so much so as to clamor for an intervention from the team who did not wait to wait.

Rockstar made its voice heard and admitted in an official release that the condition in which the title was was certainly not one that reflected the high standards of quality that we have come to appreciate in many of the studio’s productions.

“The Grand Theft Auto series – and the games that are part of this iconic trilogy – we know are as special to us as they are to fans around the world. Updated versions of these classic games have not been launched in a state that meets our quality standards, or the standards our fans expect. […]A new update is coming in the next few days for all versions of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, which will solve a number of problems. We will update you as soon as it goes live“.

And indeed the update was not long in coming. Theupdate 1.02 of the GTA Trilogy that includes well 61 bug fixes including troubleshooting of texture, holes in the map, problems collisions, audio files which are not played etc.

GTA 3 also received updates regarding some character models that weren’t animated during the cutscenes, while GTA Vice City obtained, among other things, a resolution of the glitch concerning the camera that got blocked while driving.

But if you want to know all the smallest details regarding this juicy update, we recommend that you take a look directly at the dedicated Rockstar page.

Meanwhile, someone has already discovered a reference to GTA VI within the Trilogy.

In San Andreas also there is something strange – he looks like a time traveler …