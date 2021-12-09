the first payment method to use Bitcoins in the real economy

There difficulty of use of cryptocurrencies in the real economy is one of the main problems that the FinTech sector has been facing in recent years, with the aim of making the payment of goods and services fast and accessible to all.

However, thanks to Crypto Smart and its new service Crypto Smart Market, this problem seems no longer to worry Italian users, who will finally be able to use their Bitcoins to purchase products and services of best brands of large retailers.

It’s about a absolute novelty both in the Italian and in the European panorama, which will finally allow use cryptocurrencies in complete safety and extreme ease to meet daily needs: from refueling to buying food, passing through fashion, travel and experiences.

Crypto Smart Market: what is it and how does it work?





Crypto Smart Market the Crypto Smart service

Source: cryptosmart.it

Crypto Smart Market is an online service that allows you to buy Gift Card of different amounts (from a minimum of € 5 to a maximum of € 400) by paying in Bitcoin. After payment, it will be possible to use the Gift Cards in the e-commerce or in the physical sales points of the various partner brands.

Currently in the catalog they appear great players such as Uniero, Ikea, Q8, Tamoil, Zalando, Nike, Trenitalia, OVS, Coin, Gamestop, Volagratis, Brico io, Carrefour, DOP, Panorama, H&M, Hotelgift and Alpitour.

The whole process is extremely simple, as it is enough:

Connect to the official website https://www.cryptosmart.it in the Market section and register for free;

and register for free; choose one or more Gift Card among those present in the vast catalog, selecting the desired amount;

among those present in the vast catalog, selecting the desired amount; enter the telephone number the recipient of the Gift Card, which can be his own or that of a person to whom you want to give a gift;

the recipient of the Gift Card, which can be his own or that of a person to whom you want to give a gift; complete the purchase paying in Bitcoin.

Upon payment, you will receive a SMS containing the pin code which enables payment via the Gift Card. On average, the time required to receive the PIN does not exceed 30-40 minutes, which is the technical time required to record the transaction in Bitcoin in the blockchain.

“We wanted to create a service that can make cryptocurrencies usable in everyday life. This is to all intents and purposes a new payment method that will revolutionize the consumer’s perception of cryptocurrencies, gradually increasing the level of trust and credibility in an instrument that is still little known and about which many still harbor doubts. ” Alessandro Ronchi, Founder of Crypto Smart

Also, you can check the remaining credit of each Gift Card in the product sheet of each brand present on the site and in the SMS received. Finally, in addition to the PIN code that enables the transaction, the validity date and the expiry date of the digital Gift Card.

The advantages of Crypto Smart Market





Discover the benefits of Crypto Smart Market

Source: csmarket.it

Crypto Smart Market is a secure, disintermediated and innovative service that allows you to make peer-to-peer payments in Bitcoin in complete autonomy And without technical skills.

Anyone can therefore use the virtual currency present in their wallet not only for online purchases, but also to buy in retail stores. This represents a big step forward for the simplification, L’accessibility and the possibility of use of cryptocurrencies to a large and varied stage of consumers.

The Gift Cards in the catalog range from electronics to clothing, giving users a empowerment remarkable both in terms of choice and satisfaction of needs and requirements.

L’user experience is optimal and pleasant, the purchasing process hyper-simplified and the platform entirely in Italian language. These are not insignificant characteristics in a sector that for now can be complex for non-professionals or enthusiasts.

Crypto Smart: the 100% made in Italy exchange

Crypto Smart is an exchange company born with the aim of making transparent, Safe And disintermediate access to the world of crypto-investments for all Italians.

The platform is indeed 100% made in Italy and intends to remain so. It speaks the same language as its users and stands as one Valid alternative independent ea low cost for liquidity. It is aimed primarily at families and small savers, seeking to make the world of finance and digital assets democratic, understandable and less expensive.

Through Crypto Smart And Crypto Smart Market users have the possibility to buy, sell and deposit cryptocurrencies and digital assets, as well as use Bitcoins with ease in daily life, always being able to count on the freedom to turn to assistance h24 / 7 days a week and on highest safety standards.

In collaboration with Crypto Smart