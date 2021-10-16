Advertisement

THE FIRST PHENOMENOLOGY EBOOK! SECRET STORIES OF 50 FAMOUS CHARACTERS

“The methodological approach, somewhat singular, so much so that it can be defined today as” phenomenological “, is that of separating and then reconstructing, in a different way, the various issues addressed in its ecosystem”. An “intelligent” system that creates in the reader an amusing and above all stimulating neurological explosion, says Fulvio Cesario, creator of this methodology applicable to many spheres of human knowledge.

(15-10-2021) Rome – Social media already know the pen of Fulvio Cesario, and the way his “followers” interact has prompted him to explore increasingly unexplored niches.

The idea of ​​writing an e-book, the first of “Phenomenology“, that from 50 Extraordinary Lives, comes from the desire to bring something different to the reader. Almost always what is extremely uncomfortable is overlooked and many “known” characters often reserve surprises with wardrobes full of skeletons. A simple collector of information, therefore, was not enough since we are inundated with it; the real challenge was to identify characters who lived in past eras or who live in our age and who have distinguished themselves thanks to their personality, often in countertrend, or to the message they transmitted through their most veiled actions.

Keanu Reeves, Malala Yousafzai, Lady Gaga, Grace Kelly…. you are wondering: what do they have to do with each other? From everyone we can learn fundamental life messages: from overcoming a difficult adolescence and perseverance in Lady Gaga’s work, to Keanu Reeves’ chameleonism and her commitment to philanthropy, up to the courage of the extraordinary activist Malala who is the most young winner of the Nobel Peace Prize. The intent of the e-book is to to lay bare, through a series of often unknown anecdotes, the life of characters who have made our time different. A different point of view from the usual collections of biographies, with curious “anecdotes” that keep the reader glued to the end. The e-book will already be on presale in a few days. Reading and learning, having fun.

