the first photo of Helen Mirren as Golda Meir

Filming has just begun on Golda, the Golda Meir biopic in which Helen Mirren plays the celebrated Israeli Prime Minister. Today, the first image of the actress on the set was released.

Together with the photo of Helen Mirren the news has arrived that the cast has been added Camille Cottin, which will lend the face to Lou Kaddar, the historical assistant of Golda. In the film they already act Rami Heuberger (who is the Minister of Defense Moshe Dayan) And Lior Ashkenazi (who personifies David Elazar, chief of staff of the Israel Defense Forces). Finally, the presence of Ellie Piercy, Ed Stoppard, Rotem Keinan, Dvir Benedek, Dominic Mafham, Ben Caplan, Rakusen kit and Emma Davies. Directed by the Israeli Guy Nattiv, which won the Oscar with the short film Skin, which later became the feature film of the same name with Jamie Bell, while writing the script he thought about it Nicolas Martin, to whom we owe the script of Florence.

Helen Mirren and the director talk about the film Golda

Golda it is described as a very high-tension film that focuses on the choices made by the Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir she found herself having to perform during the Yom Kippur war in 1973, which was followed by an incredible political chaos that led the woman to resign in 1974. The director Guy Nattiv he was delighted to have the Mirren, so much to declare:

I have been an admirer of the great Helen Mirren for a long time. She merged in a truly fantastic way with the character of Golda Meir, demonstrating incredible talent, intelligence, depth and emotion, and doing justice to the richness and complexity of this incredible woman.

These instead are the words of Helen Mirren about the role and the film:

Golda Meir was a formidable, uncompromising and powerful leader. It is a great challenge to play her in the most difficult moment of her extraordinary life. I just hope to do her justice !.

Helen Mirren she is not the first actress who lends her face to Golda Meir. Ingrid Bergman he played the character in the 82nd TV movie A woman named Golda, earning an Emmy and a Golden Globe. In Munich from Steven Spielberg the part went to Lynn Cohen, while in the Broadway play Golda (written by William Gibson), the Israeli Prime Minister had the face of Anne Bancroft. Returning to the photo of the Mirren, the actress is almost unrecognizable. The meticulous work of the make-up artists is evident, who made her look like the character, first of all through a nose that is not hers. The cheeks are also nice and full. The hairstyle is also magnificent, and you can see that the actress had to put on a few pounds (or is it a padding?). At this point we are curious to discover the work that Helen did on the voice of the Meir. To find out, just wait for the trailer for Golda, which will be shot for the next six weeks between London and Israel.