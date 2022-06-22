the first photo of Iman Vellani and Brie Larson

The protagonist of Captain Marvel congratulated the actress who debuted on Disney +. She knows how they will meet again in the Avenger sequel.

A new production of Marvel saw the light and became furious. After the phenomenon of Moon Knight in Disney+ and of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in theaters, the studio’s latest original series was released on the streaming platform. Is about Ms Marvela fiction that comes with a different tone than what the superhero franchise has shown so far and that could become one of the favorites of the year. Brie Larson It didn’t take him long to give his opinion on the series.

This Wednesday the first episode of Ms. Marvel arrived at Disney +, which will continue to broadcast new chapters weekly. Thus, the company of Kevin Feige will allow us to know the history of kamala khan, a very particular teenager: she lives in Jersey City, her Muslim family is very demanding and she has a significant fanaticism for the Avengers. In this way, not only the typical battles between superheroes are shown, but also their impact on the youth of society.

In this first installment, the protagonist introduces herself as a gamer, writer of fan fiction and super admirer of Captain Marvel. Although she feels invisible in front of her family and her schoolmates, her love for Carol Denvers sparks her imagination and motivates her to achieve her goals. The conflict comes when she discovers that she too can have superpowers just like the Avengers she loves so much.

Iman Vellani debuted in the franchise to bring Kamala Khan to life and is accompanied by Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer, and Nimra Bucha. And although this is only the beginning of her journey through the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actress who shines on Disney + already has an upcoming project in the future.

It is that Vellani will also act in the marvelsthe sequel to Captain Marvel that will feature performances by Brie Larson as Carol Denvers, Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury and Teyona Parris as Monica Rambeau. In this sense, the protagonist shared an image on Twitter with her new partner and wrote: “From our first Zoom video call, I knew I would be the best Marvel”.

