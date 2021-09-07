The first photo of Keanu Reeves as Neo

The epochal return of one of the pivotal sagas of modern cinema is upon us Matrix Resurrections carries the heavy legacy of a name, a cast and a story that is difficult to replicate.

We are talking about a product that is indelibly present in the collective imagination, regardless of the success or failure of all the chapters and the general satisfaction of the public.

The full trailer of the film will be released in two days. That’s right, there are only 48 hours left to dive back into the Matrix (at least for a few moments).

But before that, Warner Bros delights us with two contents that for the moment satisfy us without too many pretensions, the first below is the first image of Keanu Reeves in the role of Neo.

Here instead you will find the first images from the set, leaked previously

And inevitably the image has a known aftertaste, the role of Jhon Wick suits Reevs too well. We also remind you that Reevs refused 40Mln dollars, allocating them to the crew

What is The Matrix is ​​back online!

THE CHOICE IS YOURS

The second surprise, on the cover of this article, is the online return of WhatIsTheMatrix.com, the historic website used in 1999 for the launch of the first Matrix has redone its look and is waiting for you! That’s right, because the choice is yours this time.

Pill blue, end of story: tomorrow you will wake up in your room, and you will believe what you want.

Red pill, stay in wonderland, and you will see how deep the white rabbit hole is. I’m offering you only the truth.

With the drum beating, Warner Bros launched an unexpected global campaign, launching the announcement of the upcoming trailer in the places of aggregation around the globe and positioning in the Twitter trends: #MatrixResurrections

Are you ready to share with us in the community, and also on Twitter, why not, the emotion but above all the expectation for what could be a crucial event in the salvation of cinemas, which are trying again to leave after a very difficult forced closure pandemic?

The MCU tried with Shang Chi, which turned out to be a pretty good introductory film in the opinion of the writer, reaching the milestone of 1.5 million euros in the last few hours.

We await the return of the cast with the surprise of Cristina Ricci who will join Keanu Reeves (Neo), Carrie Ann-Moss (Trinity), Jada Pinkett-Smith (Niobe), Daniel Bernhardt (Agent Johnson) and Lambert Wilson (the Merovingian) in Lana Wachowski’s film written with Aleksander Hemon and David Mitchell, and directed by Wachowski herself.