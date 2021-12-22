the first photo of Spider, the human adopted son of Jake and Neytiri

One year after the release of “ Avatar 2 “, Currently set for the United States for December 16, 2022, the first indiscretions released by producers and a first picture definitely interesting to understand the developments of the plot. The shot, exclusive to “Empire”, shows Spider , the adopted son of Jake and Neytiri, a human boy emerging from the water. On the face, the character, played by the actor Jack Champion, wears a special mask that – it is assumed – allows underwater breathing.

Spider’s first photo, actor Jack Champion

It will be the family, and the contrasts that come from the diversity of the components within, the great theme of “Avatar 2”, the expected sequel to the 2009 blockbuster film, a title kept for a decade, until the release of “Avengers: Endgame “. At the center of the story, again the two protagonists, Jake and Neytiri, this time confronted with Spider, the human born on Pandora in the Hell’s Gate military base, too small to be brought back to Earth. Spider is now grown up and his differences with his adoptive father Jake, with whom he shares human origin, and his mother Neytiri, from the world of Na’vi, are starting to be felt. The two parents feel that they do not belong to the worlds they come from or to what they inhabit and the problems, he explains Jon Landau, one of the producers of the film, are those of any mixed-race couple. The preview photo is particularly evocative: Spider, whose real name is Miles Socorro, emerges from the water, in the shot only the eyes and hair, combed in braids, are visible. The aquatic environment suggests that the film contains many diving scenes in Pandora’s oceans, an announced show that will only be unveiled next year.