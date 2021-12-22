the first photo of Spider, the human adopted son of Jake and Neytiri
Spider, played by Jack Champion, will be the fulcrum of the evolution of the story seen in the cinema in 2009 which, according to the producers, will give space to teenagers and children
One year after the release of “Avatar 2“, Currently set for the United States for December 16, 2022, the first indiscretions released by producers and a first picture definitely interesting to understand the developments of the plot. The shot, exclusive to “Empire”, shows Spider, the adopted son of Jake and Neytiri, a human boy emerging from the water. On the face, the character, played by the actor Jack Champion, wears a special mask that – it is assumed – allows underwater breathing.
Spider’s first photo, actor Jack Champion
It will be the family, and the contrasts that come from the diversity of the components within, the great theme of “Avatar 2”, the expected sequel to the 2009 blockbuster film, a title kept for a decade, until the release of “Avengers: Endgame “. At the center of the story, again the two protagonists, Jake and Neytiri, this time confronted with Spider, the human born on Pandora in the Hell’s Gate military base, too small to be brought back to Earth. Spider is now grown up and his differences with his adoptive father Jake, with whom he shares human origin, and his mother Neytiri, from the world of Na’vi, are starting to be felt. The two parents feel that they do not belong to the worlds they come from or to what they inhabit and the problems, he explains Jon Landau, one of the producers of the film, are those of any mixed-race couple. The preview photo is particularly evocative: Spider, whose real name is Miles Socorro, emerges from the water, in the shot only the eyes and hair, combed in braids, are visible. The aquatic environment suggests that the film contains many diving scenes in Pandora’s oceans, an announced show that will only be unveiled next year.
The group of children will be the protagonist of the sequel
Landau’s statements emphasize that the story, although set in a fantasy world, will be based on a universal theme. Jake and Neytiri’s family is now a real clan and the group of children and teenagers will be at the center of events in James Cameron’s new work. In addition to Spider, there will be Neteyam, the eldest son of the protagonists played by Jamie Flatters, Lo’ak, the second son played by Britain Dalton and Tuktirey, the eight-year-old girl played by Trinity Bliss. In the new film in which the family will be forced to move due to an old threat resurfacing from the past, the stars of the cast of the award-winning 2009 film will return: to Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver (this time in a different role), Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, CCH Pounder and Matt Gerald will join Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, CJ Jones and Vin Diesel. As announced, the next will be the first in a saga of four films for which a billion dollars has been allocated.