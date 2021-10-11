the first photos from the set of “Wonka”

There is no doubt that Timothée Chalamet and among the most popular performers on the big screen in recent times. Besides Dunes from Denis Villeneuve, premiered out of competition at the 78th Venice Film Festival, the 25-year-old also landed at the last Cannes Film Festival, with the highly anticipated The French Dispatch from Wes Anderson. Praised for his versatility, which allows him to juggle comic and dramatic roles, Timothée Chalamet is now on a new professional challenge. In fact, he will be the new one Willy Wonka. Already a few months ago his name was announced and now, according to the shots shared by the same performer on his Instagram profile, it’s official: filming has begun.

Timothée Chalamet, he is the most launched star in the star system

It is a period full of projects for Timothée Chalamet. In addition to films directed by Denis Villeneuve and Wes Anderson, the 25-year-old interpreter is in the cast of Don’t Look Up. This is the highly anticipated science fiction blockbuster Netflix, with a stellar cast. Together with him, in fact, we will also see Leonardo Dicaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep And Cate Blanchette, among others. While waiting for it to arrive on the platform on December 24, Chalamet is back to work with Luca Guadagnino for the horror based on the novel of the same name Bones & All. Expectations are high for this latest project, as their first collaboration – Call me by your name – earned the interpreter a nomination for Oscar Prize for Best Leading Actor.

We welcome the new Willy Wonka

In the meantime, according to the shots shared on his Instagram profile, Timothée Chalamet is grappling with another highly anticipated project. It will be up to him, in fact, to bring the character of Willy Wonka, born from the mind of Roald Dahl and protagonist of The Chocolate Factory. Not a small responsibility, since he will find himself inheriting the baton of Gene Wilder, who took over the role in 1971, and Johnny Depp, in 2005. Unlike its predecessors, however, it will not be a new transposition of Dahl’s novel. The new project, in fact, will indeed be a prequel that will therefore focus on the figure of visionary and crazy genius by Wonka, telling the story that led him to be the king of chocolate.

If the de The Chocolate Factory directed by Tim Burton has aroused the curiosity of viewers about Wonka’s childhood, the new project will tell it in the round. And, according to what reported by Deadline a few months ago, Chalamet himself will have to prove not only his – proven – acting skills but also his singing and dancer skills. Produced by Warner Bros., the feature film will be directed by Paul King, who also edited the script in collaboration with Simon Farnaby. The project also benefits from the production of David Heyman, Luke Kelly, Michael Siegel and Alexandra Derbyshire.

