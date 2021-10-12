the first photos from the set with Natalie Portman

In the cast of the film also Christian Bale, who will play the villain Gorr, the Slaughterer of Gods

“Thor: Love and Thunder” is arguably one of the most anticipated Marvel films of the Phase 4 MCU. Taika Waititi began filming in late January 2021 in Australia. A work on the set that led to the dissemination of some shots on the web. Fans were able to admire the new looks of Thor and Star-Lord, respectively interpreted by Chris Hemsworth And Chris Pratt.

Disney, 10 Marvel TV series and Star Wars As fans already know, in this chapter there will be the return of Natalie Portman. A starring role for her, who will be able to hold Mjolnir in her hands. In the new shots released you can see the actress, who on the set plays the role of Jane Fosterengaged in a horseback ride. Having the helmet and the protective mask, it goes without saying that this is not a photo of the actual footage to be used for the film. Portman probably did some training sessions. However, it cannot be excluded that it was a moment of leisure.

Don't see this content? We're sorry! To be able to view this content Twitter, click on Manage cookies and Accept all Manage cookies



Spider-Man 3, photo from the set: the role of Tom Holland’s brother Information relating to “Thor: Love and Thunder” is limited to say the least. We know for a fact that Jane Foster will be in the center of the action again, but no clue has been provided regarding her transformation into Thor. Considering how Phase 4 of the MCU will officially introduce the concept of the Multiverse, it cannot be ruled out that the version of Jane able to lift Mjolnir and call upon the power of thunder comes from another dimension.

The best looks of Natalie Portman The group of heroes will find themselves facing the fearsome Gorr, the Slaughterer of Gods. A role assigned to Christian Bale. A villain who feels a limitless hatred towards any deity. A fervent believer as a young man, he saw his world collapse overnight. The death of his loved ones generates a deep emptiness in his soul and the hatred he felt quickly turns towards those divinities who have shown themselves so indifferent to the pain of the faithful. Thus begins his crusade to exterminate the deities of the Universe, aided by Necrosword, a blade possessed by a powerful entity, with which Gorr agrees to merge. After yet another postponement caused by Covid-19 (THE SPECIAL – THE UPDATES – THE MAP), Taika Waititi’s film is now expected at the cinema for May 6, 2022.