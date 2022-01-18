The first photos from Tonga after the tsunami

The New Zealand rescue teams released the first photos of an island of Tonga particularly affected by the tsunami that was created on Saturday due to the eruption of the underwater volcano Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai, and which reached many coastal areas of the archipelago. At the moment, communications with Tonga continue to be largely interrupted, and on Monday a New Zealand military plane flew over various areas of the Pacific Ocean archipelago to try to establish the damage: both the first photos and the satellite images collected so far show roads. flooded, destroyed buildings and large areas covered by the volcanic ash produced by the eruption.

During the reconnaissance flight, some photos were taken of the island of Namuka, which is located about sixty kilometers northeast of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano and about 130 kilometers north of Tongatapu, the main island of the archipelago. According to the analysis of satellite images collected by UNITAR (the United Nations Institute for Training and Research) almost all buildings in Namuka were covered with volcanic ash and 41 of the 104 identified were damaged.

Satellite images highlight a similar situation in the islands of Fafaa and Pangai, close to Tongatapu, which were themselves partially flooded and covered with ash. Some buildings appear not to have suffered major damage, while others appear to have collapsed due to the impact of the waves.

UNITAR said there was also significant infrastructure damage in the western part of Tongatapu, where 70 percent of Tonga’s approximately 105,000 residents (an archipelago of 169 islands with 36 inhabited islands) live. The images also show that the runway at Fua’amotu International Airport, also in Tongatapu, is covered in ash and flooded in places. A UN spokesperson said there was great concern over two smaller islands with little elevation above sea level, Mango and Fonoi, where the damage was substantial according to reconnaissance flights.

Given communications with the archipelago almost completely interrupted since Saturday, it has not yet been possible to make a precise estimate of the damage or to concretely know the extent of the consequences of natural disasters.

This map shows the damages of #Tongaeruption in Nomuka village as of 17 January:

104 structures were analyzed in the cloud-free area, almost all the structures were covered with ash, 41 were identified as damaged

Saturday’s eruption was particularly violent: it sent gas many kilometers into the atmosphere and caused a roar that was also heard in New Zealand, 2,300 kilometers away. Rogue waves have been recorded and there has been damage in various areas of the Pacific Ocean, even thousands of kilometers away.

As a result of the tsunami, the internet lines serving Tonga were damaged in at least two places, and it could take weeks to repair them. Local telephone service has been partially restored but much of the communication with foreign rescue teams is handled through satellite calls.

Among other things, Tonga’s Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta on Tuesday said that the volcanic ash that is depositing at the international airport, near the capital Nuku’alofa, is a problem for the rescue operations: the runways in fact they will have to be cleaned up to allow the landing of foreign vehicles.

Also on Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry confirmed the death of two people, including a woman of English citizenship. The Tongan authorities have not disclosed their identity, but according to her family, one of them is Angela Glover, who had lived in Tonga since 2015 with her husband James, and was swept away by the waves while trying to save her dogs. The family told Sky News that Glover’s body was found by her husband.

Given the difficulty of military aircraft to reach the islands of the archipelago, the New Zealand government has launched two ships carrying water and other essential goods and has allocated a total of 1 million New Zealand dollars (about 590 thousand euros) in humanitarian aid. Australia is also preparing the dispatch of emergency vehicles.