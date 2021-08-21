«WeCrashed», the first photos of Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto (On Saturday 21 August 2021) Hand in hand, on the beach, the coordinated dresses. Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto, their eyes covered by dark glasses, could have passed for an unprecedented couple, one of those ready to upset the summer chronicles. But the conditional, in the story of the two, has no possibility of transforming itself into a more assertive present, because the photos of the actors, their smiles, their intertwined hands are the result of a fiction.

