the first photos of pregnancy

It’s official: Rihanna is pregnant. The photos taken during a walk with fellow rapper A $ AP Rocky testify to this.

There have been rumors for months that they would see singer Rihanna expecting her first child with boyfriend A $ AP Rocky. Just today the news was confirmed by the American media, after the talented singer and entrepreneur gave herself to photographers during a walk with her partner. The photos in question see Rihanna wearing a jacket closed with a single button so as to allow the exit of the baby bump, now clearly visible.

Riri and A $ AP Rocky were in Harlem (New York neighborhood where the rapper grew up), this weekend, to take a nice walk in the open air and right there they were caught by photographers intrigued by the alleged (and now confirmed) pregnancy of the CEO of Fenty Beauty.

Rihanna’s sweet expectation

Rihanna had attended an important ceremony in Barbados a few weeks ago and from that moment the rumors about her possible pregnancy had increased. This is because the beautiful model wore an orange dress for the occasion, soft but tight enough to particularly highlight her shapes and the baby bump that was starting to show.

The confirmation came when the singer proudly debuted her bare baby bump during a weekend outing in Harlem, Rocky’s hometown.

Riri wore a long pink jacket that was held closed by a single button and a pair of ripped baggy jeans. The singer completed the look with a long embellished necklace, which adorned her baby bump.

The couple stopped strolling at some point so that Rocky could wrap his arm around Rihanna and give her a sweet kiss on the forehead.

The Rihanna-A $ AP Rocky couple

The singer, as we have previously said, is engaged to rapper A $ AP Rocky but theirs was not at all love at first sight. In fact, the two have known each other for 10 years, when they started performing and touring together, but it is only for two years that (according to media and fans) the two have been together: since Rihanna returned single after the end of relationship with Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel.

The two seem very close, so much so that a year ago A $ AP Rocky, stage name of Rakim Mayers, defined the actress-model as “the love of her life”, in an interview for G2 USA. In the same interview, the rapper talked about the desire to become a father soon, knowing that it would be the thing that would make him happiest in the world.

And now we just have to give the best congratulations to this beautiful couple of future parents!

