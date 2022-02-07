The first photos of the new Apple TV + anthology series with Nicole Kidman and Cynthia Erivo, among others

The drama, adapted by GLOW creators Carly Mensch and Liz Flahive, will debut in streaming on April 15.

Apple TV + continues to focus on high-level interpreters for his TV series: here then Nicole Kidman (The Undoing), Cynthia Erivo (The Outsider), Betty Gilpin (GLOW) And Merritt Wever (Run) in the first photos of Roar, an anthological series of which the streaming video service has just announced exit datethe next April 15. This is the first series created for Apple TV + by the creators and former showrunners of GLOW Carly Mensch And Liz Flahive and has 8 independent episodes with an almost completely female cast.

The plot of Roar

Described as the insightful, touching and occasionally hilarious tale of what it means to be a woman in today’s world, Roar is based on a short story book by Cecelia Ahern. In the book, the author tells 30 different stories in which the protagonists are resilient women who are dealing with a contradiction, a dilemma or an absurd problem in their life. For Roar eight were chosen (one for each 30-minute episode) which will naturally be narrated from an exquisitely feminine point of view using a mix of realism and imagination.

The rest of the cast

In addition to the aforementioned Nicole Kidman (also executive producer), Cynthia Erivo, Betty Gilpin and Merritt Wever you see in the photos, there are Issa Rae (Insecure), Alison Brie (GLOW), Meera Syal (Yesterday), Fivel Stewart (Atypical) And Kara Hayward (Haters Back Off!). The series adds to the long list of news coming to Apple TV + in the coming months, including the miniseries The Last Days of Ptolemy Gray with Samuel L. Jackson And WeCrashed, with Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway.