Apple TV + unveiled the first photo and the release date of the anthology series Roarwhich will debut all eight episodes next April 15. Described as the insightful, touching and occasionally hilarious tale of what it means to be a woman in today’s world, Roar is based on a short story book by Cecelia Ahern. In the book, the author tells 30 different stories in which the protagonists are resilient women who are dealing with a contradiction, a dilemma or an absurd problem in their life.

For Roar eight were chosen (one for each 30-minute episode) which will naturally be narrated from a female point of view using a mix of realism and imagination. The cast is top notch and it sees Nicole Kidman (The Undoing), Cynthia Erivo (The Outsider), Betty Gilpin (GLOW) And Merritt Wever (Run).

Roar: the first photos of the new series with Nicole Kidman

Roar announces itself as one of the most interesting serial products of the season. Based on independent short stories written in the tone of dark comedy by the successful Irish writer, she sets out to investigate the contemporary world through the eyes of ordinary modern women. Among others, there is waiting for the proof of Nicole Kidman who is certainly going through a happy and very active phase of his already dazzling career.

The accolades linked to Aaron Sorkin’s latest film are just the beginning of a year that will see Kidman return to the big screen with several important roles: from the sequel to Aquaman, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdomto The Northman, awaited film all star by Robert Eggers. In addition to acting, Nicole Kidman is executive producer along with Per Saari and theirs Blossom Films, winner of an Emmy. Emmy-winning producer Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Allie Goss are executive producers on behalf of Made Up Stories.