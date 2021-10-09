the first photos with the family

Never had he been so long away from Villa Oleandra. Only the pandemic could keep away George Clooney from the beloved shores of Lake Como. From his second home, Italy. And so, as soon as the laws allowed it, the star packed up and, with the whole family, he returned. The wife Amal Clooney, children She And Alexander, who have just turned 4 years old.

Here are the first photos of George Clooney’s great return are starting to run on the web in these hours. But the inhabitants of Laglio had already realized that their most famous fellow citizen in the world had reopened the villa to spend the summer. Long before the canon in mid-June. You can see that the desire to see the lake was really strong.

For many days no leaf moved. In the sense that the family remained well sheltered behind the large gate. But the first time George and Amal Clooney ventured outside for a romantic dinner, they were all ready. Fans, paparazzi and the Gatto Nero restaurant. A must in every stay of the star during the Larian period. Which, it is rumored, should last all summer.

The bans of the municipality to protect the privacy of George and Amal Clooney

And in Laglio they are happy to have George Clooney back. So much so as to implement some ordinances that favor the privacy of the Hollywood star. And which come into effect as soon as you set foot in the town. Such as the prohibition of navigation of all boats pushed with an engine over 3 horsepower within 150 meters from the coast. Or the ban on jet skis and water skiing within 300 meters. The ban on the use of drones. There’s even a ban on taking photos at the star’s waterfront villas. Anyone who transgresses risks up to € 1,033 in fines. In conclusion. the holidays on Lake George, Amal and their twins will be truly peaceful.

A statue in honor of George Clooney

But in the Larian municipality they have outdone themselves. Because when Geroge Clooney opens the windows of Villa Oleandra, from this year he can admire the statue dedicated to him and positioned in the town square. Work of the sculptor Vito Valentino Cimarosti and created during the Sculpture Symposium that was held in spring in Laglio. More than a work that reproduces the features of the actor, however, it is an abstract statue in white marble. Which, they say in Laglio, George appreciated very much.

The stars in Italy passing through George Clooney’s home

Many famous guests are expected at Villa Oleandra. A bit because the American stars are taking the Bel Paese by storm after a year of abstinence. From Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom spotted in Venice, a Gwyneth Paltrow And Brad Falchuk tourists in love in Florence. From Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles on the Amalfi Coast, to Kim Kardashian in Rome. Partly because an invitation from George Clooney is never refused. For example, his great friend Matt Damon, returning from Australia and from the set of the new one Thor, arrived in Cannes to present his new film Stillwater: we told you about it just yesterday. a hello to George and family is more than likely.

