the first physical store to buy crypto opens in Portugal

Finally the news that many have been waiting for has arrived. Soon, in Portugal, will open the first physical store where to buy Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. Behind this project is BitBase, a Spanish startup that manages a chain of crypto exchanges and ATMs. The company has in fact made official the debut of the new store which will take place on 24 January 2022 in Lisbon, the country’s capital.

Bitcoin: BitBase is ready to distribute cryptocurrencies in Portugal

It seems that the Portuguese cryptocurrency market is very interesting BitBase. In fact, the company sees in the country an excellent center for the distribution of Bitcoin and crypto. That’s why the first will be active from next Monday shop crypto-themed physicist.

There will be offered exchange services for seven of the largest cryptocurrencies worldwide: Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Ripple, Dasg, Litecoin, Dogecoin, USDT and BitBase Token. The operations can be carried out through Cash or credit card in a few simple steps.

Of these stores, BitBase already has 25 located in 15 of the major Spanish cities. In the store in Portugal there will be several active crypto ATM through which any customer can make transactions in cryptocurrencies. In addition, users will also have access to technical assistance for any need. In fact, the startup promises that everyone will be able to “take the first steps in the world of cryptocurrencies thanks to a specialized team of assistance in the purchase and sale of cryptocurrencies“.

Obviously, this shop of Bitcoin and crypto won’t be the only one that BitBase will boot into Portugal. An official note states that “the company has already started the process of finding a place where it will install another store“. So, everything is still in its infancy and the project seems to be really well articulated and complete.

This, like many others, is news that will help Bitcoin to resume his uptrend after a negative break that is characterizing these first days of the year.