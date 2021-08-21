the first pick of the draft will be paid in cryptocurrencies

This article by Tommy Beer appeared on Forbes.com

The cryptocurrency platforms BlockFi announced Thursday that it has entered into a multi-year partnership with Cunningham falls, the player selected with the first overall pick in the draft Nba 2021 by the Detroit Pistons. The young star will receive the signature bonus from BlockFi directly in bitcoin.

The key facts

As part of the deal, Cunningham will partner with BlockFi on educational videos, promotional giveaways, exclusive interviews and other efforts to “raise awareness of the value of cryptocurrencies.”

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

“Many hard-working people still don’t have access to affordable options for saving and investing,” said Cunningham, 19. The player added that he was attracted to cryptocurrencies for “their ease of use, their democracy and their ability to evolve over time”.

The context

Cunningham, a talented 2.03-meter point guard, established himself as a rookie-to-be star at Oklahoma State last season. He was named Big 12 Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year, averaging 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals per game for the Cowboys. At the end of July, Cunningham signed a multi-year sponsorship deal for shoes and equipment with Nike. Espn reported that the deal between the 19-year-old and Nike, negotiated by Excel sports management, was the most valuable of all 2021 NBA rookies when it comes to shoes.

After the draft, Cunningham added another sponsorship to his portfolio, becoming a brand ambassador for the energy supplement company Uptime. Cunningham, who is vegan, said the company was “in line” with his lifestyle. The player has also signed an exclusive deal with Panini America, the largest company in the world of stickers and collectibles related to sports and entertainment. Cunningham told CNBC last month that he hopes to emulate success on the pitch and in business LeBron James. He said James is a role model for young athletes. “Obviously he is a great player, but things he does off the pitch are changing the mentality of the community,” he said.

A related fact

BlockFi, which was founded in 2017 and made it to the Fintech 50 list of Forbes in 2021, it offers account holders loans at interest rates starting at 4.5%, backed by cryptocurrencies. The BlockFi platform manages more than $ 15 billion in assets.

The quote

“I don’t play basketball just for fun anymore,” Cunningham told Espn last month. “Now it’s a business, and that’s a blessing. I can promote myself and I want to be completely authentic. I don’t want to make marketing deals that are not aligned with who I am “.

The number

45.6 million dollars. The Pistons announced on August 8 that Cunningham had signed his rookie contract. The rookie contracts are negotiated collectively in the NBA, so the value of the contracts of whoever is chosen in the first round of the draft are frozen. The Cunningham deal will be worth approximately $ 45.6 million over four years. Cunningham will earn 10.1 million during the 2021-22 season.