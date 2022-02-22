The first player Michael Jordan greeted in the All-Star Game

At the exaltation ceremony for the 75 best players in NBA history, Michael Jordan first greeted a player who was neither LeBron James nor Scottie Pippen.

It was a sensational gathering of legends! The NBA All-Star Game 2022 had one of the best halftime shows in the history of American sports featuring the 75 greatest players in history. Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Scottie Pippensome of the protagonists.

The biggest mystery of the 2022 All-Star Game was whether Jordan was going to travel to Cleveland to be at the ceremony for the 75 best players in the history of the NBA. Michael kept the appointment, drove the fans at the Quicken Loans Arena crazy and gave everyone something to talk about. LeBron, Luka Doncic and Earvin Magic Johnson.

Michael Jordan chose his successor in the NBA with a tremendous gesture of affection that he did not have with LeBron James or Stephen Curry, despite leaving a historic postcard with the Los Angeles Lakers star. And the most curious thing about MJ was yet to come!

When the voice of the stadium announced Michael Jordan among the 75 best players in the history of the NBA, MJ walked to the structure where the other selected players were and when he climbed the two steps and was in the middle of all he chose to salute one player over the others. It wasn’t LeBron James, it wasn’t Scottie Pippen!

The first player Michael Jordan greeted at the 2022 All-Star Game was Dennis Rodman

Michael Jordan was not sure where to place himself in the structure where the 75 best players in history were and before finding his place He did not resist and went to greet Dennis Rodman with a big hug: the partner with whom MJ won three titles (1996, 1997 and 1998) in the famous Chicago Bulls of the 90’s.