The first player to leave the Los Angeles Lakers due to a poor level

After hitting rock bottom in the 2021-22 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers decided to remove a player due to the poor level of the team. Is LeBron James going to miss him?

In the face of a crisis, urgent measures are needed. Los Angeles Lakers bottomed out in the 2021-22 NBA season with an unexpected loss against the New Orleans Pelicans by 28 points difference. And that was not the worst! The fans decided whistle and boo to all the players starting with himself Lebron James.

Such is the tension that permeates the Lakers that, both LeBron James as Russell Westbrook they had heated arguments with several fans who whistled at them. What to do to recompose the path? The leadership of the Los Angeles team has already made the first decisions.

As reported by Shams Charania, the Lakers decided to cut a player in order to incorporate two reinforcements. So far, the arrival of the first incorporation already has everything ready to dress in yellow and purple and being a partner of LeBron James and company.

The Lakers are going to sign Wenyen Gabriel on a two-way deal, he can also play in the G-League. The 24-year-old power forward has played seven games in the 2021-22 NBA season, one with the Brooklyn Nets and 6 with the Los Angeles Clippers, with an average per game of 2 points and 2.1 rebounds in 6.9 minutes of play.

Is LeBron going to miss him?: The first player to leave the Lakers due to a poor level is Sekou Doumbouya

In order to make Wenyen Gabriel’s arrival official, Jovan Buha, from The Athletic portal, reported that the first player to leave the Los Angeles Lakers due to the poor level of the team is Sekou Doumbouya, who barely played 8 minutes with LeBron James and company and recorded an average per game of 7 points and 3 rebounds.