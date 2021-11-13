the first plot in history is good journalism





Those were the days of the great Post and the rivalry with New York Times which would actually become complicity in the publication of the “Pentagon Papers“, Confidential analyzes that demonstrated the awareness of the US governments that the war in Vietnam would be lost, and a middle-aged woman,

Katharine Graham, who became the owner of the newspaper told the then editor of the newspaper Benjamin “Ben” Bradlee that “Good journalism is the plot of history“.

A memorable scene told in the movie “The Post” directed since 2017 by Steven Spielberg precisely with Meryl Streep And Tom Hanks (interpreters of the dialogue cited above) to explain how the contact between history and news is a fascinating topic that leads to one word: method.





The method is a common point of these two trades and it is the precious grain of salt that came out of the meeting that Glocal wanted to allocate precisely to the theme of time – fil rouge of the 10th edition – which was attended by historians and journalists moderated by Roberto Morandi, Gallaratese pen by Varesenews.

Thus the birth of the Red Brigades and his live narration, for example, which told one of the great names of Italian journalism, Pier Vittorio Buffa becomes a piece for the story of the past that brings water to the mill of history because “a journalist can contribute to history if he adds sources, news and details to the narrative that becomes history, but the journalist can ‘in his activity allow himself to tell even arbitrarily only a point of view, the historian does not; the chronicler is also able to tell an emotion, a fact that is difficult for the historian ».

According to Buffa, there is a chronicle of history, that is, telling the past with the tools of a journalist, that is, becoming a chronicler of history. Another difference between the two “professions” concerns the sources: while for the journalist there is the possibility of keeping them anonymous, for the historian this is not possible, as he explained Isabella Insolvable, military historian and researcher for the Museum Foundation of the Shoah and for the National Association of Veterans and Veterans Garibaldi who dealt in her research of the Nazi massacres that emerged belatedly in the Italian debate on the Last War, as in the case of Kefalonia.

But can history enter the editorial office? Yes, and it is desirable that this is treated by professionals who have the skills to address these issues, as he explained Nicola Maranesi journalist, author and host of documentaries and television and radio programs for Rai Storia and Radio3, researcher ofNational diary archive, he is the author of the volume “Avanti semper. Emotions and memories of the trench warfare 1915-18 “.

But what happens to the material that arrives at the tip of the pen of a journalist or a historian?

They can arise in this regard cultural operations of great interest that go beyond the simple article or historical essay: just in a past edition of Glocal (one of the first) one of the most dramatic passages in Italian history represented by the Nazi-fascist massacres after the autumn of 1943 became the text of a touching theatrical piece, “I saw”, Current testimony of a history brought to life and which otherwise would have been lost.



