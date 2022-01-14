the first podium in the European Cup is a reality!

In the first descent of Orcieres-Merlette, the 22-year-old from Fassa is splendid third behind the unstoppable Juliana Suter and a great Alice Robinson. Verena Gasslitter, fifth, also returns to very high levels, also after a thousand injuries.

Thursday 13 January, 11:20

A real rebirth, one year after Zinal’s terrible injury.

He had already launched the signals with the first top ten at continental level, in the two “home” descents at Passo San Pellegrino, but today Monica Zanoner did even more, taking the first podium of her career in the European Cup in the first round of Orcieres-Merlette (postponed from yesterday due to wind).

The Fassana class of ’99 is third, in the first of the two scheduled descents on the French snows; only Juliana Suter, winner on “La VolatA” in the last round of last December 21, precedes her by 69 cents, giving herself the fourth victory in CE, with Alice Robinson (best time in the 1st round) who starts last with number 57 and it is also really scary for the Swiss, finishing second at + 0 ”33.

But there is a lot of blue there in front thanks also to another athlete who has restarted after a thousand physical troubles: Verena Gasslitter, like Zanoner already brilliant in the two tests staged last Tuesday, is fifth at 1 “02, one step away from returning to the podium almost 5 years after the victory in the super-g in Davos, preceded by 22 cents by the French Esther Paslier, fourth. The South Tyrolean finished one hundredth ahead of Christina Ager, sixth at 1 “03, with another favorite, Delia Durrer, seventh at 1” 17.

Further away the other blues: however good 18th place, 2 ”09 from Suter, by Sofia Pizzato, with points as well Federica Lani, 25th, Sara Allemand and Carlotta Welf, 29th ex aequo, while she remains out of the top 30 for a breath Alice Calaba, 31st, with Heloise Edifizi 33 ^, Giulia Albano 42 ^, Elena Dolmen 43 ^ and Vittoria Cappellini 49 ^, Teresa Runggaldier did not finish instead.

Friday the encore descent, the fourth of the women’s European Cup season.