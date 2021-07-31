The first post without Photoshop by The Kardashians

For the first time, the Kardashians posted a photo without tricks, naturally. He did it Khloè moreover, who once declared “that photo editing is the only way to survive”: on Instagram, he has just posted a costumed image with his legs in the foreground with stretch marks.

a very normal imperfection, common to many of us. In fact, it is not it would not even make the news if it had not been one of the Kardashians: the sisters are also known because they obsessively suffered from fake perfection, and precisely because of so many clumsy attempts to modify their bodies with Photoshop they have often been the object of blur on the net.

All this, however, launching a message of body positivity: “I love my stretch marks”, wrote Khloè accompanying the photo.

His sister replied to the comment KimReplicating “I am proud of my waistline”. Thousands of comments from followers arrived at the wheel who thanked Khloè for the gesture that also has a great symbolic value: «Thank you for using Instagram to reiterate that stretch marks are a very normal thing», wrote one of them.

Will it serve to make the most talked-about sisters of American showbiz go back on their steps and stop using Photoshop? We just have to stand by and watch.