the first poster of the film with Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks, a dog, a robot and a post-apocalyptic abandoned city. These are the four elements of the poster for “Finch”, a science fiction film that will premiere on Apple TV + on November 5th. The poster was revealed by Steven Spielberg’s production company Amblin Entertainment. In the story, Hanks plays an inventor who builds a robot to make sure his dog has company after his death.

Apple TV + has not yet released a trailer for “Finch”. Aside from Hanks and the dog, the cast sees Caleb Landry Jones as the robot (whose performance was achieved via motion capture).

Just like many other films produced in the last couple of years, the release date of “Finch” in theaters was postponed several times until the company Tim Cook bought it to present it in its original content. The same happened with another Tom Hanks movie, “Greyhound,” hit by the pandemic and bought by Apple TV +. The new film, however, will test the audience’s response to Hanks in a science fiction story, which is a genre in which the actor is not commonly featured.

“Finch” is directed by the British director Miguel Sapochnik , not unrelated to the genre. In fact, his credits include directing “Repo Men” and episodes of sci-fi TV series such as “Fringe”, “Revolution”, “Falling Skies” and “Altered Carbon”. Sapochnik is also the one who directed “Battle of the Bastards”, the episode of the sixth season of “Game of Thrones”, which results as one of the most celebrated in the history of the series.

17/09/2021