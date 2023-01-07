The first pre-season friendly that Olimpia will play ahead of the Clausura 2023 tournament

2023-01-07

The Honduran soccer champion, olympiawill begin this coming Monday his works of preseason ahead of the Clausura 2023 tournament of the National League.

The albos are the last to start the work, since the rest of the clubs have already spent days and weeks preparing for the start of the championship.

See: Transfers: Registrations and withdrawals of the 10 clubs of the National League of Honduras for the Clausura 2023 tournament

This Saturday the first friendly what will he have olympia of Peter Troglio and it will be precisely before the Colts from Olancho FC.