The first pre-season friendly that Olimpia will play ahead of the Clausura 2023 tournament
2023-01-07
The Honduran soccer champion, olympiawill begin this coming Monday his works of preseason ahead of the Clausura 2023 tournament of the National League.
The albos are the last to start the work, since the rest of the clubs have already spent days and weeks preparing for the start of the championship.
This Saturday the first friendly what will he have olympia of Peter Troglio and it will be precisely before the Colts from Olancho FC.
The albos will visit the Juan Ramón Brevé stadium on Saturday, January 14, as announced by the team foals on their social networks.
At the moment, the time of this friendly between the reigning champion and the Olanchanos has not been confirmed.
It will be a good opportunity for Peter Troglio to see the new signings in action. Olimpia has hired players like Kevin López, Edwin Solano and Jack Baptiste, the latter will be made official in the next few hours.
Regarding the team Olancho FC, It should be mentioned that on Friday they played a friendly in Tegucigalpa against Los Lobos from UPNFM, where they lost 2-0.
Before facing the olympia next Saturday, Olancho FC will clash against Real Sociedad on Wednesday, January 11 at the Juan Ramón Brevé stadium at 6:00 in the afternoon.