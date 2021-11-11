The first Primark store in Sicily in Catania: inauguration in December

Primark, the international retailer offering ‘Amazing Fashion, at Amazing Prices’, will inaugurate the new and highly anticipated store in the province of Catania on Wednesday 1 December at the ‘Centro Sicilia’ shopping center in Misterbianco. This opening is the first in Sicily and will give an important boost to the local economy with the creation of over 150 new jobs.

This new store also marks an important milestone for the retailer as it will bring the total of Primark stores worldwide to 400. Luca Ciuffreda, Head of Sales of Primark Italia, said:“We are thrilled to inaugurate our first store in Sicily on December 1st, just as we are of the fact that, with this last Italian opening, we can count on 400 stores around the world. This will therefore be a great day of celebration for us to remember! Attention to our employees has always been at the heart of Primark’s business and we are therefore thrilled to welcome new colleagues who will soon start working at the Misterbianco store. Primark is in fact for everyone and we can’t wait to offer the latest fashion trends at even cheaper prices to our customers in the city of Catania and throughout Sicily thanks to this upcoming opening “.

Customers of the new Catania store will be able to purchase the latest trends in Primark’s autumn / winter season, as well as the must-haves for everyday use and the ever-expanding range of products made with sustainable, recycled and organic materials from the ‘Primark Cares’ line. ‘. The new Misterbianco store will also have a special area dedicated to the famous ‘Christmas Gift Shop’, where the most popular items for the holidays will be made available to customers, with numerous gift ideas for the whole family, including Marvel pajamas. and Disney decorations.

Safety is at the top of Primark’s priorities. Peranto, within the new Misterbianco store, various safety measures will be implemented to safeguard the health and well-being of employees and customers, including a rigorous social distancing protocol, perspex screens in the checkout area and a intensification of cleaning operations inside the store.