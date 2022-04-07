The first professional access point with Wi-Fi 6E is this NETGEAR

This new Wi-Fi access point from the manufacturer NETGEAR incorporates Simultaneous tri-band with Wi-Fi 6E standard and AX7800 class . In the 2.4GHz band we can achieve a speed of up to 574Mbps, thanks to its two internal antennas in MU-MIMO 2T2R configuration, the 40MHz channel width and the Wi-Fi 6 standard. In the 5GHz band we can achieve a speed of up to 4804Mbps, thanks to its four internal antennas in MU-MIMO 4T4R configuration, the 160MHz channel width and the Wi-Fi 6 standard. Finally, in the 6GHz band we will be able to achieve a speed of up to 2,402Mbps , thanks to its two internal antennas in MU-MIMO 2T2R configuration, the 160MHz channel width and the Wi-Fi 6E standard that this new WiFi access point incorporates.

This new Wi-Fi access point is the fastest that currently exists, in fact, it is the first to incorporate Wi-Fi 6E technology. Other manufacturers such as D-Link, Ubiquiti, TP-Link among others have not yet released their solutions with this wireless standard.

Something that has caught our attention is that in the 5GHz band we have a 4×4 antenna configuration, while in the 6GHz band we have a 2×2 antenna configuration. Manufacturers generally do just the opposite, putting more antennas in the new 6GHz frequency band to provide the best possible performance in the new frequency band, or at least putting the same number of antennas as in the 5GHz band. In this case, NETGEAR seems to be betting more on the 5GHz band, which is quite crowded, instead of the new 6GHz band, which is completely free right now.

wired

Regarding the wired characteristics, we have one 2.5G Multigigabit port for LAN with PoE+ support, that is, this AP can be powered directly via cable with the 802.3at standard (up to 30W of power). This model also has one Gigabit Ethernet port for the LANin this way, we could do a Link Aggregation (1Gbps + 1 Gbps) or use this port for the management of the AP.

Taking into account the theoretical speed of the WiFi wireless network of this access point, we believe that NETGEAR has not been successful with the Multigigabit port, and that is that it should be a 5G Multigigabit port so that there are no bottleneck problems in the wired network. . We must bear in mind that the real speed is usually around half of the theoretical one, so if we add the speed of each frequency band, we can verify that the WiFi network is clearly faster than the wired network. Although we will not always have all customers making very intensive data transfers, it would have been desirable for NETGEAR to incorporate this 5G Multigigabit port.

Firmware and Cloud Management

This new AP integrates seamlessly with other NETGEAR Professional APs, Managed Switches, and VPN Routers with Insight management. When buying this AP we will have 1 free year of management from the cloud with Insight, however, we also have local management although if we have several, it is recommended to always use a WiFi controller, either local or in the Cloud, but this equipment only supports the cloud management.

The firmware of this AP allows us to create up to 8 SSIDs for each WiFi frequency band, we also have the possibility of configuring guest WiFi networks that are isolated from the main network, configuring VLANs with the 802.1Q standard for all the SSDs that we have. Of course, regarding wireless security, we have WPA3 in its “Personal” and also “Enterprise” versions, so we can protect communications adequately, but remember that many wireless clients are not yet compatible with this standard.