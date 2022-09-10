The first promotion of Medicine in Almería starts the course with all places covered

The Government delegate, Aránzazu Martín, accompanied by the Health and Consumption delegate, Juan de la Cruz Belmonte, visited the facilities of the Faculty of MedicineLocated on the campus of La Cañada de la UAL. This is the beginning of a new stage for students who want to train in Health Sciences in Almería, since this will be the first promotion of students from Medina de Almería.

Aránzazu Martín has highlighted that the start-up of this Faculty “It will allow the training of the best doctors, matching this objective with two other essential ones: to improve advances in research and the transfer of knowledge with our environment”. Martín is clear that for the province of Almería it represents an important advance, as well as a boost for the students who carry out their internships at the Torrecárdenas University Complex. Martín has seen the facilities first-hand and has been able to verify “how they have the most cutting-edge technology to be able to carry out their studies in the most complete way possible.”









The Secretary General of Universities of the Department of University, Research and Innovation of the Junta de Andalucía, Ramón Herrera, has shown that this beginning is a “historical milestone, since 20 years have had to pass for this degree to reach our province and in this way meet one of the requests most demanded by students, who until then had to go to other provinces as this specialty could not be found in Almería”. Herrera adds that this power fulfills a promise that the Junta de Andalucía had with Almería.

This year the faculty starts with 60 students who will officially begin classes next Monday, September 12, in Medina’s first. The implementation of the rest of the courses will be done progressively until reaching seven, which are the ones that make up this long-awaited degree by Almeria and Andalusians who have not hesitated to travel to our province to make their medical vocation a reality. The success has been such that Almería has become the third most requested Andalusian university in our autonomous community.