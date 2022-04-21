Entertainment

The first public appearance of Jada Pinkett Smith after the scandal

Photo of James James13 hours ago
0 29 2 minutes read

After the scandal that starred Will Smith at the Oscar Awardsthe videos of “Red Table Talks” that had him as the protagonist became viral. Is that the actor was one of the central guests of the last season of the program that his wife hostsJada Pinkett Smith along with their daughter, Willow. Now, andAt the beginning of the fifth installment of the show, the actress reappeared in public, referring to the controversy.

Will Smith’s slap in the face of Chris Rock during the ceremony

“Considering everything that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focused on deep healing. Some of the discoveries we have made around our healing will be shared around the table when the time comes. Until then… we will continue to bring powerful, inspiring and healing testimonials to the table like that of our impressive first guest. Thank you for joining us, Jada “, could be read on the plaque with which she began the first program that featured Janelle Monae as Guest.

Source link

Photo of James James13 hours ago
0 29 2 minutes read

Related Articles

3 ideal natural oils for care – Revista Para Ti

2 mins ago

Kris Jenner, the Kardashian’s mother claims that Blac Chyna threatened to kill her youngest, Kylie!

3 mins ago

Zoë Kravitz and an infamous photo with Robert Pattinson that does not stop adding “likes”

14 mins ago

Emily VanCamp Returns To ‘The Resident’ For Season 5 Finale

26 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button