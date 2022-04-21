The first public appearance of Jada Pinkett Smith after the scandal

After the scandal that starred Will Smith at the Oscar Awardsthe videos of “Red Table Talks” that had him as the protagonist became viral. Is that the actor was one of the central guests of the last season of the program that his wife hostsJada Pinkett Smith along with their daughter, Willow. Now, andAt the beginning of the fifth installment of the show, the actress reappeared in public, referring to the controversy.

Will Smith’s slap in the face of Chris Rock during the ceremony

“Considering everything that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focused on deep healing. Some of the discoveries we have made around our healing will be shared around the table when the time comes. Until then… we will continue to bring powerful, inspiring and healing testimonials to the table like that of our impressive first guest. Thank you for joining us, Jada “, could be read on the plaque with which she began the first program that featured Janelle Monae as Guest.

Jada Pinkett Smith with her daughter Willow

The choice of actress and singer As a first visit to the show, it was not random. Presenting his new book “The Memory Librarian: And Other Stories of Dirty Computers”in which he recounts how he managed to overcome the rejection and abandonment he suffered years ago, the journey of the interpreter by hollywood and his new book go hand in hand with what the smith family goes through now.

With Will in rehab to treat your stress and anxiety, Jada takes refuge in her children: Jaden and Willowwho take care of their mother while keeping up to date minute by minute of their father’s evolution, who, upon leaving the clinic, will find himself in a difficult situation given the number of projects from which he was expelled after his behaviour.

The next guests of “Red Table Talks” they will be Kim Basinger And your daughter, Ireland Baldwin, Y April Simkins, the mother of Cheslie Kryst, Miss United States 2019 who died last January after throwing himself into the void from a skyscraper in Manhattan. Two powerful testimonials that sensitize Jada and help her heal.

