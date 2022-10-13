The first purchase of many stylists this fall have been Dakota Johnson pants

The black tailored pants It’s one of those basics that time doesn’t pass by and it’s as good for going to work with sneakers as it is for going out to dinner with pumps. dakota johnson She chooses a high-waisted baggy and wears it with a knitted cardigan crop top twin set and black strappy sandals for a stroll through New York’s Tribeca neighborhood.

Dakota Johnson with a knitted twin set and tailored trousers.Getty Images

Elegant, versatile and timeless, the black tailored trousers are one of the winning tricks of the fashion trends this fall-winter 2022.

Present in many of the collections of luxury firms, also you find them in brands low cost. Here some of them.

the impeccable black tailor’s pants

Black pleated trousers by Massimo Dutti.Massimo Dutti

Black pleated trousers with elastic waist and straight cut, Massimo Dutti (59.95 euros).

Mango black pants.Mango

High waisted black dress pants Mangoexclusive online (29.99 euros).

Black crepe pants by Marella.Marella

Black crepe pants with satin waistband and wide legs, Marella (162 euros).

Zara men’s wide leg pants.Zara

Wide leg pleated trousers in black Zara (29.95 euros).

