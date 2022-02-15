The first QD OLED TVs may cost less than expected: 2600 euros for the Sony 55 “A95K

We had a preview last week when the price of the first Alienware OLED QD monitor, $ 1,299, was confirmed by Dell. A high price, but certainly not the exaggerated price that could be expected from what is a technological first. Now there are also the first rumors about what may be the prices of the first QD OLED TVs, or the high-end Sony A95K series.

More than indiscretions, this is an indication released by Sony itself: in the US Sony has a reward program that assigns a number of points for every dollar spent: the conversion ratio has always been 1: 1, or one point for every dollar spent. .

For the new top-of-the-range TVs with QD OLED technology, 3000 points and 4000 points are given respectively, and this means that Sony in the US could sell the 55 “and 65” models for $ 3000 and $ 4000. A price in line with that of last year’s high-end models, which then they arrived in Italy for 2,600 euros and 3,500 euros.

The choice is still logical: even if the panels are few, and certainly the percentage of defects at the production level is higher than that of the White OLED panels, it would have been very difficult to justify an even higher price.