The first reactions come to light

Next July 15 arrives at Netflix the brothers new movie Russian: The Gray Manstarring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans Y Anne of Arms. Some members of the international press have already seen it, and this is what they are saying:

“The Gray Man is two hours of James Bond meets Fast and Furious. Super exciting action, large-scale sets and scenes, self-aware and solid performances, constant laughter, lots of fun. Gosling and Evans rule, the supporting cast is excellent, it’s a bit obvious but never boring.”

“The Gray Man is Netflix’s emptiest starship yet. If the DALL•E simulations cost $200 million, this is exactly what they would produce.”

“The Gray Man is just 2 hours of Tom Clancy rejects yelling nonsense like ‘kill him’ between bland action scenes in beautiful locations, all leading up to the most hilariously stupid backstory reveal I’ve ever seen. It almost made me nostalgic for Red Notice.”

“The Gray Man has relentless and well-constructed action sequences. Battle of wits, bullets and strength. Ryan Gosling and

Chris Evans share great replicas (and sleazy facial hair!). Ana de Armas is rude and beautiful. Dhanush’s scenes are ruthless and sharp.”

Maca Reynolds
Editor.

