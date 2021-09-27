the first reactions to Mank, the new film by David Fincher!

The first reactions are online a Mank, the highly anticipated new film directed by David Fincher and coming out on the streaming on demand platform Netflix starting next December 4th.

Colleagues from the US press seem to have welcomed the new work with Gary Oldman with great enthusiasm, there is already talk of Oscar for the director – who for Netflix made the two acclaimed seasons of Mindhunter and that was missing from the cinema Gone Girl – And for Amanda Seyfried, whose test was passed with flying colors.

Recall that David Fincher, in spite of two nominations for best director, has never yet won the coveted statuette of the category, losing both for The curious case of Benjamin Button, both for The Social Network. However this year the myth could be dispelled: The first director to win the statuette of the category for a Netflix movie was Alfonso Cuarón with Rome, while last year Martin Scorsese was unable to reply with his The Irishman: Will David Fincher manage to win the award?

The director achieved Mank starting from a screenplay written by his father, the late Jack Fincher, made almost thirty years ago and set in the Hollywood of the 30s and 40s. More specifically, Mank tells the story of how screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz (Gary Oldman) went on to write the screenplay for Fourth Estate while he was busy fighting with his personal demons, including alcoholism. Together with him also the actress Marion Davies (Amanda Seyfried), Sara Mankiewicz (Tuppence Middleton), the tycoon William Randolph Hearst (Charles Dance), and many others.

For more insights, here is the official Mank trailer.