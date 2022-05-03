The first renovation of Club América for the 2022 Apertura

After the template America club come out of the bad start of the tournament, there were players who stood out and gave a better face to the whole Cream blue to even qualify among the first four places in the MX League. It is true that the main responsible is Fernando Ortizbut the great performance of some elements that were previously doubted and today are the undisputed headlines cannot be ignored.

Different journalistic sources reported that louis sourcesside defender of the Eaglesis the first renewed of those of Coapa no need to sit down to negotiate. This is because he complied with the minutes played clause established in his contract, so now he has another guaranteed year to wear the shirt. Cream blue. Beyond the time in the field, it is a fact that Sources it was the best they had America during the regular phase.

Everything seems joy in America

Since those commanded by Ortiz they began to add three points, it seems that everything is going well for the team Cream blue. Things like automatic renewal of louis sources motivate the group to work correctly in the face of Quarter finals. The big challenge now will be to maintain the good tone for the next semester, although the really important thing will be how this contest ends.