“The first reports are encouraging”

The new South African variant – better known as Omicron – continues to cause concern and forces governments to increase restrictions to prevent its spread. In the US, still struggling with the Delta variant, one third of the states have already been infected by Omicron, mainly affecting the west coast and the great plains, as well as some outbreaks in the Northeast and South.

We don’t really know how dangerous this new Omicron variant could be, Anthony Fauci told CNN, adding that it is still too early to determine its level of severity. According to the immunologist and medical advisor to US President Joe Biden, scientists need more information before drawing conclusions on the danger of Omicron, also because “so far it does not seem that there is a great degree of severity”. Fauci spoke of “encouraging signs about symptoms and disease” and a “considerable degree of protection” with the booster dose (third dose). Indeed, some reports from South Africa suggest that hospitalization rates have not increased alarmingly, but one must be cautious.

Contagions out of control instead in South Africa, the place of origin of the new variant. There are more than 16,000 infections a day, quadrupled in less than a week. Among the cities most affected are Pretoria and Johannesburg. According to the AHRI reports, Omicron is transmitted more easily, but it is rare (1% of cases) to become reinfected and it is less fatal than previous variants.

Source: Today