the first revelations of Brother Thomas

The Australian GF Vip has yet to open its doors, but in the promo presentation of the reality show the brother of Meghan Markle he has already made the first revelations. Thomas, without much hair on his tongue, admitted that he had advised Harry of England not to marry his sister.

GF Vip, Meghan Markle: the first revelations of her brother

Thomas Markle, for those who do not know, is the half-brother of Meghan Markle, wife of Harry of England. The man has never spoken well of the family, a bit like the other sister Samantha, so the news of his participation in the GF Vip Australian has turned some attention on reality TV.

The most spied program in the ‘Australia’ version has not yet begun, but the staff has already released promotional videos. In one of them, Thomas is seen making some interesting statements to say the least.

The Meghan’s brother, as everyone expected, has already started talking about the Duchess of Sussex and has also brought up her husband Harry. The man even admitted that he had advised the duke not to marry the family member.

GF Vip: Thomas Markle does not rein in the tongue

While Sister Samantha claims that Markle is “incredibly cruel‘ and consequently ‘impossible to love“Thomas pointed out that Meghan «is a superficial person».

The 55-year-old added that, before the Royal Wedding, he wanted to talk to Harry of England to convince him to cancel the wedding. Thomas said: «I said, ‘I think she’s going to ruin your life.».

A lunge that many expected, especially given his participation in the Australian GF Vip. Not only that, the brother of the Duchess of Sussex also recounted that before the royal wedding, he had written a letter to Harry, signed by her father, who is also Meghan’s parent.

The letter, of course, was to serve to discourage the prince: «It’s not too late to go back. Meghan is not the right woman. She’s playing a princess as a below-average Hollywood actress».

At this point, the question of the fans arises: what will happen when Big Brother VIP opens its doors? For the Dukes of Sussex, a very, very difficult period lies ahead.