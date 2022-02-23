The first reviews of ‘Vikings: Valhalla’ are already here: Netflix’s sequel is bloody, but is it good? – series news

The sequel series to ‘Vikings’ arrives on Netflix this February 25.

The first season of Vikings premiered on the History Channel on March 3, 2013. Since then, the series has managed to gather numerous fans from all over the world, captivated by the story of Ragnar (Travis Fimmel) and Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick).

Years later, Netflix greenlit Vikings: Valhallathe spin-off sequel to this story set 100 years laterat the beginning of the 11th century, and starring the famous Vikings Leif Erikson (Sam Corlett), his sister Freydis Eiriksdottir (Frida Gustavsson) and Harald Hardrade (Leo Suter).

The conflict with England and the different religions among themselves frame this first season that It consists of eight episodes and premieres on Netflix this February 25 But is it really worth watching?

Fortunately, the first criticisms of Vikings: Valhallasharing that those who liked vikings, they will have no problem easily entering the new plot of this spin-off sequel.

An action packed series

Jeb Stuart (Crystal jungle) is the co-creator of the Netflix series, along with Michael Hirst, something that fiction has benefited from, since he is mainly an action screenwriter:

The series has a great storytelling elegance and style,” explains Thelma Adams of The Wrap. “Without ever missing out on the looting, the passionate sex, the pagan rituals and the political intrigue

‘Vikings: Valhalla’ is “a labor of love”: “I have written the series that, as a fan of the original, I would like to see”

It also makes special mention of the action scene of the conquest of a city: “It’s one of the best sequences in the series.”

Great characters, but with a pacing problem

Therese Lacson of Collider makes special mention of the new batch of characters from Vikings: Valhalla and the great future that it can have if it gets the odd renewal:

It’s promising. It offers an exciting new batch of characters. But he needs to fix his pacing problem and lean more on his strengths instead of trying to retrace the story path.

Hannah Shaw-Williams from SlashFilm Emphasizes action scenes Vikings: Valhallawhat are entertaining enough and at least as good as the last few seasons of vikings. Despite the fact that its central conflict is clichéd and without nuance.

However, these are only the opinions of a few. Fortunately, you can have your own opinion this February 25 when this long-awaited spin-off sequel to Vikings.