Ubisoft has held its meeting today afternoon to discuss the economic results of the last quarter, where the possibilities that exist regarding a possible sale of the study have been discussed. However, despite the rumors about the future arrival of a new Assassin’s Creed, it seems that the French studio has not offered any news in this regard.
Instead, a leak by Colin Moriarty of the Sacred Symbols podcast (via Gamerant) has offered new details about the future installment in the franchise. According to Moriarty, his sources have assured him that the release date of the new Assassin’s Creed would not be set in the present 2022but would go to the first months of the year 2023.
The first rumors about the release date of the new Assassin’s Creed emerge
We must remember that just a few weeks ago, the first rumor appeared about the new installment of Assassin’s Creed, which would return to stealth and would star Basim, a character that appears in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Said rumor pointed to a possible arrival of the title at the end of this year 2022, information that has been corrected by the new leak.
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök shows its news in a video
For now, Ubisoft has not even commented on the possible existence of this title, and as we have mentioned, it has not made any reference to the saga today. Therefore, we still have to wait a few weeks to find out if the existence of the rumored Assassin’s Creed Rift is real or not.
Be that as it may, if in the future we have information about the possible release date of the new Assassin’s Creed or any other related to the title, we will keep you informed.
