The first scientific study on the use of masks: “they cause serious cognitive impairment”
Wednesday 11 May was published in Medrxiv the first scientific study that measures the effects of using masks, imposed by law in the last two years in many countries around the world for various activities, and in particular in Italy where the Government has adopted the most extensive and lasting obligation ever. A political choice that has caused a lot of discussion since many experts argue that it is not based on scientific evidenceinstead highlighting the risks of a choice that risks having consequences on people’s health.
Now this first study, entitled “Inhaled CO2 concentration while wearing face masks: a pilot study using capnography“, Highlights that”using FFp2 masks, the CO safety threshold is quickly exceeded2inhaling 10-20 times more than normal breathing“. The study takes into account “rebreathing” – or the evaluation of breathing in a closed circuit – with inhalation of exhaled gases in real time.
The study compares the values of carbon dioxide intake and shows that:
- with free breathing a concentration is detected 458 ppm I say2
- with the use of the so-called surgical masks ben 5,271 ppm
- with FFp2 masks you even reach the threshold 10,143 ppm
As we know, the high concentrations of carbon dioxide are very harmful to our health to the point that home air quality measuring instruments are increasingly recommended, which suggest when to change the air in the rooms based on the concentrations of CO.2identifying the annoyance threshold above 600-700ppm and in any case the limit threshold not exceeding 2,000 ppm to avoid exposing the human body.
“Man inhales oxygen in the air during inspiration and releases carbon dioxide into the air during exhalation. Freely inhaled air normally contains a large amount of oxygen while a minimal amount of carbon dioxide. The exhaled air, on the other hand, contains only 16% oxygen, but already 4% carbon dioxide. Carbon dioxide already starting from a concentration of 1000 ppm of carbon dioxide compromises performance, concentration and general well-being of the individual“, We read in the study.
In the light of these indications, the conclusion of the scientific work is evident, which highlights how the use of the mask, especially FFp2, especially when it is continuous and prolonged, compromises health and cognitive well-being. With the aggravating circumstance that in Italy (and only in Italy!) It continues to be compulsory for over 6 consecutive hours in schools for children.
