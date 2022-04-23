The first series of Harley Quinn. – Update Mexico

One of the most famous DC Comics characters to emerge in recent years is Harley Quinn, who had her origins in the 1992 series, Batman: The Animated Series. Quinn debuted in the 22nd episode of the first season, titled “Joker’s Favor”. After becoming such a sensation, it was only natural that Quinn would appear in the comics. And he did it in two ways that we will now see. New viewership was also generated in the first Harley Quinn series.

(Harley Quinn’s first monthly series)

Quinn was created by writer Paul Dini and artist Bruce Timm for the animated series. Partially based on Dini’s friend and comedian Arleen Sorkin, who provided her voice for the character, Harley Quinn was designed to look like a harlequin and be a henchman of The Joker, but was promoted by the production to the villain’s girlfriend. . I present a note where we address the issue:

DC Comics began publishing a comic that followed the animation continuity, The Batman Adventures, aimed at its younger audience. Harley appeared in issue #12, released August 3, 1993, with story by Kelley Puckett and art by Mike Parobeck.

(Quinn’s first comic appearance was outside of regular DC continuity)

It was in August 1999, as part of the crossover “No Man’s Land” (“No Man’s Land”), developed in the titles related to Batman and on the occasion of the destruction of much of Gotham City after an earthquake, that we finally got to see Harley Quinn become an official part of the continuity in the comics.

(First comic page where Harley appears)

Batman: Harley Quinn was a special written by Paul Dini with art by Yvel Guichet and cover art by Alex Ross, which revealed the origin of Dr. Harleen Quinzel and her inevitable descent into madness.

After the end of No Man’s Land, the course of Batman comics was changed and new titles were released, such as the new Batgirl (Cassandra Cain) in February 2000, and Harley Quinn, on October 11 of the same anus.

(Harley’s first appearance within DC continuity)

Harley Quinn had an excellent creative team that contributed to the success of the title. Once this was undone, the comic took little time to come to an end.

Harley’s first series ran for 38 issues, ending on November 5, 2003.

The plot was by Karl Kesel, while in art, the marriage of Terry Dodson (pencils) and Rachel Dodson (inks).

The tone of the stories was light and without great allusions to continuity, which allowed new readers to integrate. It was not necessary to know about DC Comics beyond the basics. Also, the stories didn’t last for several issues, so it was easy to understand as well.

(Harley sees herself as a comic character)

To make Harley’s introduction to the DC Universe easy, the comic had several guests, both heroes and villains. Quickly, Quinn knew heroes like Superman and rivals like Two-Face. On the other hand, being so recent, Harley still did not have a cast or enemies, since he had been a supporting character for Joker.

Joker couldn’t be a recurring character for Harley Quinn; this fact granted autonomy to the former psychiatrist; the editorial team at DC did not want an overexposure of the villain. And less that he was given as a secondary character.

(The Dodsons transition Harley from animation to comic style)

The conditions accelerated the establishment of Harley by other means; he was granted his own entourage of criminals and his friendship with Poison Ivy was established. He met The Riddler and Bizarro, as well as Batgirl, Nightwing and the Robin in turn (Tim Drake).

The Quinn and Ivy couple travel to Metropolis, where they meet the staff of the Daily Planet. Harley participated in the “Joker Last Laugh” crossover but, as expected, the ex-boyfriend does not appear in Quinn’s comic.

The Dodsons participated in the magazine until number 19, dated April 10, 2002, published 20 years ago. Of those 19 issues, the duo took a break on Harley Quinn #8, #9, and #13, while continuing to do the covers through #23. For his part, Karl Kesel retired with Harley Quinn #25.

Humor and adventure similar to those of the animation were established in this season as part of the characteristics of Harley, a tragic character who allowed and submitted to abuse by the Joker, from whom she eventually emancipated.

(Quinn assembles his own team of henchmen)

Another characteristic element was the opportunity for the reader to appreciate the events from Harley’s point of view: the psychiatrist sees the world as if it were an animation, in the style of Batman: The Animated Series.

Since then, Harley has appeared in various comics, animated series, and movies. Since The New 52, ​​in 2011, Quinn and has joined the team known as The Suicide Squad.

Dr. Quinzel has been played -with great results- by actress Margot Robbie in the cinema and by Kaley Cuoco (Penny in The Big Bang Theory) in her own animated series that consists of two seasons, with a third on the way.

It marks 20 years since the Dodsons’ departure from the Harley Quinn title, which helped cement the character.